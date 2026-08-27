288 Indian nationals still uncontactable, 21 rescued after Nepal flash floods: MEA

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that 288 Indian nationals remain out of contact following the flash floods in Nepal as India continues to make all efforts to reach out to the missing people through the Nepalese authorities.

Addressing a special media briefing on Nepal disaster in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah on Wednesday and expressed India's solidarity with the Himalayan nation, offering all possible humanitarian assistance.

Sharing details about the Indian nationals who remain out of touch, Jaiswal said, "As per information currently available, there are 288 Indian nationals who remain uncontactable. These include 73 Indian nationals who are working on the Trishuli-1 Power Project. Our Embassy in Kathmandu is in touch with project head to get more details about these people as you well understand that communication lines in that area, they are totally disrupted and therefore it has been difficult to get in touch with people on the ground.

"So, the first group of 73 people who are working on Trishuli-1 Power Project, then two separate groups of 37 and 49 Indian nationals from Tamil Nadu who travelled for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Samrat and Fly Everest travels, these are two separate travel agents. Then, a group of 32 Indian nationals from West Bengal who travelled with the help of Samrat travels in Timure which is in Rasuwa district where this particular disaster has happened. Then, a group of 61 Indian nationals from different states who travelled through Richa Tours and then a group of 33 Indian nationals from Kerala. So, these are five major groups who comprise by and large, the 288 people that we are talking about. We are making all efforts to reach out to our people through the Nepalese authorities. We will have more updates for you on this particular matter and we will try to keep you updated as soon as possible," he added.

Jaiswal said that 21 Indian nationals have been rescued so far in Nepal. He stated that the Indian Embassy and Ambassador have spoken to rescued Indians and assured all possible help.

"As of 1300 hrs today, we have been able to rescue 21 Indian nationals. This group of 21 people are from Tamil Nadu, and we are making available their names on our X handle, so you can get the details. Our Embassy, our Ambassador have spoken to people in the group and have assured all possible help. They are coming to Kathmandu hopefully, and then arrangements will be made for their travel back home as soon as possible."

The massive flood, originating in the Tibetan region of China, swept through the transboundary Bhote Koshi River, leaving a trail of destruction in Nepal. The death toll from the flash floods in Nepal has risen to over 270 and over 800 people still remain out of contact, according to Nepali authorities.

Jaiswal stated that several Indian nationals who had gone on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra are currently stranded in China. He said that the Indian mission is in touch with the local authorities and has been making efforts for the rescue and evacuation of Indian nationals stranded on the Chinese side.

On the status of Indian nationals in China, Jaiswal said, "We have received information that a number of Indian nationals who had gone on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra are currently stranded on the Chinese side. Our Embassy in Beijing is making all efforts for their safe evacuation. There are approximately 200 Indian nationals there, who have sought our assistance for evacuation. Of them, 95 are in Darchen and currently proceeding to Hilsa to cross over into Nepal, four are in Guilin city, 30 in Zutulpuk and they are enroute to the town of Saga and 60-70 others are also heading to Saga. Our mission is in touch with local authorities and they are doing their best for their rescue and evacuation. Let me also tell you that there may be some people who are missing there and we are trying our best to locate them through the local authorities."

He further said, "Separately, we have received information about persons of Indian origin, including a large group from the Isha Foundation, comprising people of Indian origin, some foreign nationals, and maybe some Indian nationals who remain uncontactable. As I said at the beginning of my remarks, the information we are providing you is based on the preliminary information that has been shared with us. We are in a dynamic situation, and we will have more updates on the figures that I have just mentioned."

--IANS

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