274 minor boys subjected to sexual abuse in Bangladesh; madrasas account for majority cases

Paris, Nov 2 (IANS) At least 274 minor boys were subjected to sexual violence in 199 incidents across Bangladesh, with the majority of victims being madrasa students, said a leading international human rights organisation, highlighting the alarming scale of abuse against children in the country.

In its ten-month monitoring report, Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) stated that the incidents recorded between January 1 and October 31, 2026, took place in classrooms, residential institutions, homes and neighbourhoods, with children often subjected to abuse by people they knew or were expected to trust.

It noted that many children's experiences never become public, and the actual scale may be substantially greater.

As per the findings, 183 incidents involved allegations of rape affecting 257 children, while 16 cases involved attempted rape against 17 children across 61 districts in all eight divisions of Bangladesh.

Five incidents reportedly resulted in the deaths of children following alleged sexual violence. The report further noted that 136 children experienced repeated abuse in 67 incidents, accounting for nearly half of all recorded victims.

According to the report, madrasa students accounted for 180 victims in 121 incidents, constituting 65.7 per cent of all recorded victims. Madrasas were identified as the locations of abuse in 100 incidents involving 158 victims.

The report further stated that madrasa teachers were named as accused in 93 incidents involving 131 victims. It recorded 115 accused entries involving madrasa teachers, accounting for 49.4 per cent of all accused persons.

Furthermore, madrasa teachers, students, and religious leaders were collectively identified as alleged perpetrators in 107 incidents involving 150 victims.

"Every one of these children deserved to be safe. A child who finds the courage to speak about abuse must be heard and protected -- not threatened, silenced, or sent back into danger. It is deeply disturbing that some of the people accused were entrusted with children's education and care," said JMBF Founder President Shahanur Islam

"No institution's reputation is worth more than a child's safety. Anyone who abuses a child, conceals an offence or pressures a family to remain silent must face investigation and, where responsibility is established, lawful accountability. Arrests cannot be the end of the response. Children need treatment, someone they can trust, support to continue their education and a justice process that does not cause them further harm," he added.

The JMBF urged the Bangladeshi authorities to take immediate measures to protect children, ensure thorough investigations and accountability for those responsible for the abuse or its concealment.

--IANS

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