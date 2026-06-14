June 14, 2026 5:41 PM हिंदी

26-year-old man found with multiple stab wounds in Delhi’s Shakarpur; probe underway

26-year-old man found with multiple stab wounds in East Delhi’s Shakarpur; probe underway

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) A 26-year-old man was found critically injured with multiple stab wounds near the Mother Dairy Flyover close to the Laxmi Nagar Metro station in East Delhi’s Shakarpur area in the early hours of Sunday, prompting a police investigation into the incident.

According to police, a PCR call was received at Shakarpur Police Station at around 1:45 a.m. regarding an injured person who had been admitted to Malik Radix Hospital in Preet Vihar. The caller informed authorities that an unidentified injured man had been shifted to the hospital for treatment after being found lying on the roadside.

Following the information, police personnel rushed to the hospital and began an enquiry into the incident. During the investigation, officers met the caller, identified as Ankit Shankar, 30, a resident of Shakarpur, who was present at Metro Hospital in Preet Vihar.

Ankit told police that he had noticed an injured man lying near the Mother Dairy Flyover towards the Laxmi Nagar Metro Red Light and shifted him to Malik Radix Hospital for immediate medical attention.

The injured man was later identified as Mohit Tiwari, 26, a resident of Ganesh Nagar Complex in Pandav Nagar, Delhi. During medical examination, doctors found four incised wounds on his body.

Due to the seriousness of his injuries, Mohit was initially referred from Malik Radix Hospital to Metro Hospital and was subsequently shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital at Delhi Gate for advanced treatment.

Police said teams have inspected the scene of the incident and are examining all available leads to determine the circumstances under which the attack took place and identify those responsible. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is also being scanned as part of the investigation.

An eyewitness recalled the scene, saying, “I had seen it…A man was lying on the road, covered in blood. After that, I saw him being taken away. There were injuries on his face as well…”

Authorities have not yet established the motive behind the attack or whether the victim was targeted by known assailants. Further investigation is underway, and police are working to trace those involved in the stabbing incident.

--IANS

rs/dpb

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