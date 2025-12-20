‘25 more days of wages’: Poor households welcome VB-G Ram G scheme in Bhopal

Bhopal, Dec 20 (IANS) The substitution of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with VB-G RAM G legislation is being hailed by the labour and landless classes, primarily because of the proposed increase in days of wages from the erstwhile 100 days to 125 days a year.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal district, many individuals and families belonging to poor households welcomed sweeping changes in the ‘reworked’ legislation, stating that this will enable a stronger framework for employing unskilled workers in villages.

Many of them, speaking to IANS, said that the new scheme will provide them with more employment opportunities, enabling them to support their families better than before. Some also complained about logistical problems linked with the MGNREGA scheme.

They expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritising the interest of the farming community and also enabling them to become an "unbreakable part" of the Viksit Bharat 2047 pledge.

Vandana, a female worker, said that previously they received up to 100 days of work under MNREGA, but now the prospects are brighter under the Narendra Modi government.

She expressed gratitude to PM Modi as well as Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the "upgradation" in the scheme, stating this will make millions of households meet their expenses more efficiently.

Chandu, another labourer engaged under MNREGA, said that he and his relatives are not just happy with the new name but also upbeat over the revamped scheme, designed to generate more employment opportunities.

Pankaj, another villager, thanked the Centre for increasing days of wages from 100 to 125 days.

Vishal said that the new G RAM G will make the villagers self-dependent and self-reliant, thereby addressing the long-standing shortcoming of the old employment system.

Notably, the MGNREGA initiated by the Congress-UPA government provided guaranteed employment to unskilled rural workers for 100 days to help them support their livelihood. This will now be replaced by VB-G RAM G legislation.

--IANS

mr/dan