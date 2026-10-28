22 Indian nationals, including 14 seafarers, killed in West Asia conflict: MEA

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Expressing its concern over the situation in the region, India on Wednesday said that 22 Indian nationals, including 14 seafarers, have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that three Indians had so far lost their lives in Saudi Arabia and that the government remained in close touch with the Indian community to ensure their safety and well-being.

"On the question of the total number of people who we have unfortunately lost in the war in West Asia, as I have told you before, we are deeply concerned with the ongoing conflict in West Asia. So far we have lost 22 Indian nationals in the conflict, which includes 14 seafarers, and on our part we remain in close touch with the community there so that we can do our best for their safety and well-being...” said Jaiswal

“We have lost three people in Saudi Arabia so far”, he added.

Earlier on October 16, India advised its nationals in Saudi Arabia to take due precautions under the prevailing situation, visit the nearest safe place in case of an aerial attack, and refrain from filming, publishing or sharing any information, photos and videos regarding the ongoing events.

"The Indian Community in Saudi Arabia is advised to take due precautions under the prevailing situation. In case of an aerial attack, immediately proceed to the nearest safe place (inside a building or an interior room away from windows), and refrain from filming, publishing, or sharing any information, photos, or videos related to the ongoing events," the Indian Embassy posted on X.

The Embassy said that its officials continue to visit hospitals where Indian nationals are undergoing treatment and are in constant touch with their families and providing necessary assistance.

India reiterated its condemnation of attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, terming them "unacceptable" while expressing solidarity with Saudi Arabia in defence of its sovereignty.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi earlier this month, Jaiswal expressed hope that peace and normalcy return to the region soon.

He said that the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia remained in regular touch with the Indian community and also issued advisories.

--IANS

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