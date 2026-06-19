2026 FIFA WC: When and where to watch Netherlands vs Sweden, know all details

Houston, June 19 (IANS) The Netherlands will clash with table toppers Sweden in an exciting clash in Group F of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Houston Stadium on Saturday.

The Netherlands entered the tournament as Group F favourites and were close to securing the three points and getting a good start, but their chances were ruined by Japan's Daichi Kamada, who netted a header in the 88th minute to help the Asian side draw the match 2-2. The Netherlands would look to make a good comeback and come close to securing their berth in the round of 32 when they face lower-ranked Sweden.

On the other side, Sweden sit atop Group F after a stunning 5-1 opening win over Tunisia. Three points here would all but confirm Sweden’s progression and leave the Netherlands in a precarious position needing a win against Tunisia.

The Netherlands, however, hold a great edge in the head-to-head record against Sweden. Out of 25 meetings between both sides, the Netherlands have won 12 matches, and Sweden came victorious on just 8 occasions. While 5 matches between the two sides went to a draw.

How to watch Netherlands vs Sweden live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details:

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, June 20, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Houston Stadium, Houston

Referee: Michael Oliver

Squads:

Netherlands:

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Robin Roefs, Bart Verbruggen

Defenders: Nathan Ake, Denzel Dumfries, Lutsharel Geertruida, Jorrel Hato, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, Micky van de Ven

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon, Ryan Gravenberch, Teun Koopmeiners, Tijjani Reijnders, Guus Til, Quinten Timber, Mats Wieffer

Forwards: Brian Brobbey, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Justin Kluivert, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Crysencio Summerville, Wout Weghorst

Sweden:

Goalkeepers: Viktor Johansson, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Jacob Zetterstrom

Defenders: Hjalmar Ekdal, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Isak Hien, Victor Lindelof, Eric Smith, Carl Starfelt, Daniel Svensson

Midfielders: Yasin Ayari, Lucas Bergvall, Jesper Karlstrom, Benjamin Nygren, Ken Sema, Elliot Stroud, Mattias Svanberg, Besfort Zeneli

Forwards: Taha Ali, Alexander Bernhardsson, Anthony Elanga, Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak, Gustaf Nilsson

--IANS

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