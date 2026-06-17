June 17, 2026 4:18 AM हिंदी

2026 FIFA WC: Mbappe's historic brace helps France start on winning note

Kylian Mbappe's historic brace helps France beat Senegal 3-1 and start their campaign on winning note in Group I of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in New Jersey on Tuesday night. Photo credit: FIFA.com

New Jersey, June 17 (IANS) After missing a few chances, Kylian Mbappe scored a brilliant brace to become France's all-time leading scorer with 58 goals as the Les Bleus got their campaign up and running with a thrilling 3-1 victory over Senegal in the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the New York/New Jersey Stadium.

France, the two-time champions, had come into the match with a score to settle, having lost to the African nation in their opening match as defending champions in 2002 -- Les Bleus’ only opening-game defeat in their previous eight global tournaments.

But the France captain's double ensured there would be no repeat of that night as the 1998 and 2018 winners capped a much-improved second half. Bradley Barcola struck the other goal for the two-time winner, while Ibrahim Mbaye got the lone consolation for Senegal in second-half added time.

Pape Thiaw's team had carried the initial threat at New York/New Jersey Stadium, playing well in the first period and so nearly opening the scoring when Nicolas Jackson shot against the post after his shot beat Mike Maignan, deflecting unfavourably off both the post and the goalkeeper. The ball did go in for them, but Jackson was ruled offside. Ismaila Sarr also sent a good chance over in the first period.

However, Desire Doue's warning shot after half-time heralded the French charge. Michael Olise and the 27-year-old Mbappe forced excellent saves from Edouard Mendy. Then Olise's clever pass set up Mbappe to fire past Mendy and equal Olivier Giroud's record 57 strikes for France.

Mbappe, who was part of teh French team that won the World Cup in 2018 in Russia, then entered the history books with a brilliant shot from outside the box after substitute Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye had traded impressive late goals of their own.

The next target for Mbappe is Miroslav Klose’s record 16 World Cup finals goals. The Frenchman currently has 14 in the global showpiece.

France now lead Group I with three points, with Iraq and Norway yet to complete their first match.

--IANS

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