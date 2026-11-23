Wellington, Nov 23 (IANS) Off-spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar and pacer Prasidh Krishna removed overnight batters Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra as New Zealand crawled to 157/4 in 71 overs at lunch on the fifth and final day of the first Test against India at the Basin Reserve here on Monday.

New Zealand, who resumed from 119/2, added only 38 runs in 26 overs of the first session on a windy morning and still trail India by 195 runs. With India needing six more wickets for a victory, a draw is squarely the hosts best hope.

Their hopes of saving the game lie hugely on Daryl Mitchell (8 not out) and Tom Blundell (14 not out), even as India are expected to push hard for a victory, especially with the second new ball available after nine overs.

Skipper Shubman Gill opened with Anshul Kamboj bowling into the breeze and Jasprit Bumrah bowling from the other end. With the duo operating from round the wicket, it took 18 balls for New Zealand to get their first run in front of fans arriving to avail the free entry for day five's play. At the same time, Bumrah was handed an official first warning by umpire Richard Illingworth for running on the danger area.

Gill was quick to keep his attack fresh. Bumrah was taken off after a three-over burst, Kamboj too bowled only three overs initially, while Washington and Akash Deep were then pressed into service.

The move paid off in the 56th over when Washington, using the breeze, got one to drift in and Conway, who played for turn, got a thick inside edge which Rishabh Pant held on to dismiss the left-hander made 65 off 165 balls with seven fours.

It also meant that Conway’s 72-run stand with Ravindra came to an end. After the first drinks break, Gill brought Bumrah back for another short spell and handed Prasidh the end into the wind.

Prasidh struck in his first over when Ravindra drove at one on the rise outside the off-stump, and KL Rahul pulled off a sharp two-handed catch above his head at gully, as the batting all-rounder fell for 37 off 129 balls.

Mitchell and Blundell were content in playing the long game and saw New Zealand through to lunch with an unbroken 11-over vigil. But India would be pleased with how the session panned out: their disciplined bowling in mildly overcast conditions helped them get two important wickets.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 368 and 157/4 in 71 overs (Devon Conway 65, Rachin Ravindra 37; Prasidh Krishna 2-22, Washington Sundar 1-37) trail India 720/9 dec in 166 overs (KL Rahul 136, Rishabh Pant 128; Glenn Phillips 3-154, Rachin Ravindra 2-44) by 195 runs

--IANS

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