1st Test: Rain delays start of Day 2 play in Galle

Galle, Aug 16 (IANS) Heavy rain has delayed the scheduled start of play on day two of the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium here on Sunday.

The entire ground was brought under covers from early morning hours as persistent showers hit the coastal city. Play was originally slated to begin 15 minutes ahead of scheduled time to compensate for the overs lost to inclement weather on day one.

"Update from Galle. Start of play on Day 2 has been delayed due to rain. Stay tuned for further updates," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted on its 'X' account. With the weather forecast offering little optimism for early clearance and rest of the day, the 130 ground staff members at Galle face an uphill task to dry and prepare the ground for play to begin as quickly as possible.

Earlier on Saturday, India ended their 20-Test wait for a century from the crucial number three position when left-hander Devdutt Padikkal hit a stroke-filled, unbeaten 131 off 178 balls and take the visitors to a commanding 288/2 in 73 overs in the side’s landmark 600th Test match.

Padikkal found solid support in vice-captain KL Rahul, who despite going into his shell at times, compiled a fluent 77 before being forced to retire hurt due to forearm cramps. Yashasvi Jaiswal was run-out for 32 in a chaotic mix-up, while Indian skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed for 16. Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on 27 alongside Padikkal when stumps was called on day one.

Sri Lanka struggled to maintain consistent pressure despite the pitch offering occasional sharp turn for the spinners. With the second new ball just seven overs away, Sri Lanka will face an uphill battle to curtail India's control once play resumes in what is also Galle’s 50th Test match.

--IANS

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