1st Test: India bundle out South Africa for 153, need 124 to win

Kolkata, Nov 16 (IANS) India have been set a target of 124 runs to win the first Test at Eden Gardens after bowling out South Africa for 153 in 54 overs of their second innings in the first session on Day 3. Veteran left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the standout bowler with figures of 4-50, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj combined to take the remaining three wickets and wrap up the innings.

For South Africa, captain Temba Bavuma remained unbeaten on 55, marking the first half-century of the ongoing match. He and Bosch helped extend the visitors’ lead from 63 to 123 through a vital 44-run partnership on a challenging pitch.

India, however, will be without skipper Shubman Gill, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the match due to a neck injury. A successful chase for India minus Gill would set a new record for the highest run chase ever at Eden Gardens.

Resuming from 93/7, Bavuma and Bosch managed to add valuable runs against Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. Bosch swept Jadeja for four and took singles to progress the score, with Bavuma providing stability from the other end, as the visitors added 27 runs in the first 30 minutes.

Bavuma continued to grow in confidence, defending solidly with soft hands, even as Bosch swept and reverse-swept Kuldeep Yadav for four and six respectively, before seeing his off-stump rattled by Bumrah’s nip-backer.

With composed steadiness and risk-free batting, Bavuma reached his first half-century of the Test with a streaky four to fine leg. He also recorded his seventh fifty-plus score in his last eleven Tests, receiving warm applause from the crowd.

Siraj then unleashed a decisive burst, rattling Simon Harmer’s off-stump with a length delivery before trapping Keshav Maharaj lbw with a yorker. Amidst all this, Bavuma remained unbeaten on 55, as his innings ensured South Africa’s bowlers had a respectable total to defend in what has been a low-scoring contest.

Brief Scores: South Africa 159 and 153 in 54 overs (Temba Bavuma 55 not out, Corbin Bosch 25; Ravindra Jadeja 4-50, Mohammed Siraj 2-2) lead India 189 in 62.2 overs (KL Rahul 39; Simon Harmer 4-30) by 123 runs

