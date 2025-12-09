1st T20I: I put the nation first, that’s my biggest USP, says Pandya

Cuttack, Dec 9 (IANS) India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was the star of the show in the team’s 101-run win over South Africa on Tuesday here at the Barabati Stadium, and he said that he felt satisfied that his hard work paid off. The Men in Blue put on a dominating performance and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series to kick off their T20 World Cup preparations on a high.

When all other batters struggled to play a big innings, Pandya notched up an unbeaten 59 off just 28 deliveries to take the team’s scoreboard to 175/6 at the end of the first innings.

What followed was sheer dominance by the Indian bowlers as they restricted the visitors to a mere 74, securing a victory by a substantial margin. Pandya also contributed with the ball, taking a wicket off his very first delivery in the game. He was recognised for his brave efforts and was named the Player of the Match.

Speaking of his game after receiving the award, Pandya said, “I had to back my shots. At the same point of time, I realized that the wicket had a bit of spice. You had to be a little gutsy, and it was more about timing the ball, not trying to break the ball. I was very satisfied with the way I was batting. I think the last six or seven months have been really amazing from a fitness standpoint.”

“I don’t make a big deal about the hard work that goes behind it, but at the same time, these last 50 days, being away from your loved ones, spending time at the NCA, making sure everything is covered. It’s very satisfying when you come here and the results follow,” he added.

Pandya also stated that he has never been ‘fussy’ about the role and has always tried to put the nation and the team first. Calling that trait of his as his biggest USP, he said, “As a cricketer, I don’t think I’ve ever been fussy about my role. I’ve always been motivated to make sure it doesn’t matter what Hardik Pandya wants; it matters what India wants. Whenever I get opportunities, I try to do my best. Some days are good, some aren’t, but the mindset always helps me. Throughout my career, I’ve tried to put my team first, the nation first, whichever team I’ve played for. That’s my biggest USP and that’s what has always helped me.”

Pandya’s shot selection and the array of boundaries coming off his bat stole the show in the first innings as he confidently took on the bowlers and hit them for runs across the stadium. Elaborating on what was going on in his mind when he faced the Proteas bowlers, the Mumbai Indians captain said, “I kind of knew he (Maharaj) wouldn’t go closer to Axar. I didn’t plan it that way, it was just that if it came into my arc, I wanted to go for it. He took a chance and I took a chance. Mine was more calculated on that track, and it paid off. I think that gave us rhythm, gave us momentum that we capitalised on. We were 20-25 runs ahead of the game when those overs began. It’s just about gamesmanship, identifying the right bowler to take down on the day. When it comes off, it looks good.”

