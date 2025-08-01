August 01, 2025 5:45 PM हिंदी

1,703 Indians deported from US since January 2025: MEA

1,703 Indians deported from US since January 2025: MEA (Photo Source- File Photo)

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) A total of 1,703 Indian nationals have been deported from the United States between January 20 and July 22, 2025, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said in response to a Lok Sabha query on Friday.

The deportees include 1,562 men and 141 women, with the highest numbers returning from states like Punjab (620), Haryana (604), Gujarat (245) and Uttar Pradesh (38).

The deportations were carried out via various modes, including US Customs and Border Protection military flights, chartered flights by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) charters. Additionally, several individuals were repatriated via commercial flights from both Panama and the US.

In a written reply to MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh confirmed that the government has taken up concerns with the US authorities regarding the treatment of deportees. "The Ministry strongly registered its concerns with the US authorities on the treatment of deportees, particularly with respect to use of shackles, especially on women and children," he noted.

Specific objections were raised about the use of shackles, especially on women and children, and on issues related to cultural sensitivities such as turbans and dietary requirements. No complaints have been reported since February 5, 2025.

On the student visa issues, the MEA acknowledged it had received multiple representations about delays and difficulties in obtaining F, M, and J category US visas. The Ministry raised the issue with the US Embassy and Department of State. In response, the US side cited increased security protocols affecting visa processing but said appointments have now resumed.

Measures are underway to prioritise appointments for physician category and to release additional slots before the academic year begins.

The government, he said, continues to monitor the status of Indian students and migrants in the US through its missions, with dedicated officers and the MADAD portal addressing grievances in real-time.

Emergency support is also being provided under the Indian Community Welfare Fund.

--IANS

sas/as

