169 Indians, 53 British nationals were aboard crashed AI flight to London

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) At least 169 Indians and 53 British nationals were travelling in Air India’s flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick which crashed soon after take-off, an airline official said on Thursday.

The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1.38 p.m. carrying 242 passengers and crew members, also had seven Portuguese nationals and a Canadian national on board.

The plane had 10 cabin crew, and two pilots - Capt. Sumeet Sabharwal, a long-time Air India pilot with over 8,200 flying hours, and First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 hours.

The first major crash since the national carrier’s privatisation in January 2022, led to the Tata Group-managed airline mourning the incident by changing its official 'X' account profile and cover photo to black as a mark of solidarity and respect for the departed souls.

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Air India, condoled the deaths by posting on X, “With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today.”

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event. At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families,” he said.

“We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted. Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and support teams have been set up for families seeking information,” said Chandrasekaran.

The airline set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information.

The aircraft took off at 1.38 p.m. from Runway 23 at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. According to officials, a Mayday call was issued moments after take-off, but no further communication was received from the cockpit.

According to a DGCA statement, the aircraft crashed outside the airport boundary, suggesting it failed to climb properly after takeoff.

DGCA officials reached the site for collecting flight data, voice recordings, and witness accounts as part of their investigation.

Sources said that Boeing representatives and officials are also expected to assist the ground staff.

