August 31, 2026 11:29 PM हिंदी

158 Indian nationals rescued from Nepal, Indian teams continue rescue and relief efforts: MEA

158 Indian nationals rescued from Nepal, Indian teams continue rescue and relief efforts: MEA

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday confirmed that 158 Indian nationals were rescued from Nepal after devastating floods hit the Himalayan nation last week.

The Ministry stated that as of 9 p.m. on Monday, a total of 158 Indian nationals have been rescued, and the forensics team and Tunnel rescue teams are continuing the rescue and relief efforts.

“Forensics team: The specialised forensics team from India continued its work in Kathmandu today in coordination with counterparts from Nepal Police's Forensic Science Laboratory. They discussed the optimisation of various protocols and documentation,” stated the MEA.

On Sunday, Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, met and briefed the forensics team. Subsequently, the team had discussions with counterparts in Nepal Police's Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Kathmandu and the Forensics Department of the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital.

“Tunnel rescue team: The tunnel rescue operations team from India sustained its efforts in coordination with the Nepali Army at Chilime and Langtang hydropower sites today. Despite inclement weather and difficult access conditions at Chilime, the team was able to establish a foothold at the tunnel. Rescue efforts will continue tomorrow,” it added.

The Indian tunnel rescue team on Sunday joined the Nepali Army's team to conduct search and rescue operations at hydropower tunnel sites in Chilime and the Langtang area.

"Our technical team for tunnel rescue worked in both Chilime and Langtang sites today in coordination with the Nepali Army. Despite inclement weather and difficult access conditions at Chilime, the team successfully established a foothold at the tunnel and set up safety ropes inside the tunnel. In Langtang, the team, along with Nepali forces, was able to probe till 185 metres depth. Rescue efforts will continue tomorrow," Ambassador Srivastava stated on X.

A fourth flight carrying assistance from India for people affected by the catastrophic floods in Nepal arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday.

"The fourth flight carrying 11 tonnes of relief supplies has arrived in Nepal, with the materials handed over to the concerned authorities as part of ongoing support following the devastating floods," the MEA said.

The consignment includes a tunnel technical team equipped with search-and-rescue equipment, as well as a team of forensic experts for DNA analysis. The relief supplies include blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, plastic sheets and hygiene kits.

–IANS

ksk/uk

LATEST NEWS

Sher-E-Punjab T20: Gourav Choudhary’s brilliance helps Bathinda win campaign opener

Sher-E-Punjab T20: Gourav Choudhary’s brilliance helps Bathinda win campaign opener

When a flight was delayed due to Gulshan Grover

When a flight was delayed due to Gulshan Grover

FIFA Prez Infantino hails Messi’s ‘extraordinary career’ after Argentina great’s retirement

FIFA Prez Infantino hails Messi’s ‘extraordinary career’ after Argentina great’s retirement

Nandita Das's son turns 16: The mother was born as well

Nandita Das's son turns 16: The mother was born as well

279 rescued from flood-hit hydropower projects, hundreds remain unaccounted for

279 rescued from flood-hit hydropower projects, hundreds remain unaccounted for

India announce 26-member squad for Panama, Brazil and Uruguay friendlies

India announce 26-member squad for Panama, Brazil and Uruguay friendlies

PM Modi attends opening ceremony of World Nomad Games, wishes best for Indian contingent

PM Modi attends opening ceremony of World Nomad Games, wishes best for Indian contingent

When Sajid Khan reached Sajid Nadiadwala's office demanding sister Farah Khan's money

When Sajid Khan reached Sajid Nadiadwala's office demanding sister Farah Khan's money

Maphaka ready to lead South Africa attack if Rabada misses Tests against Australia

Maphaka ready to lead South Africa attack if Rabada misses Tests against Australia

158 Indian nationals rescued from Nepal, Indian teams continue rescue and relief efforts: MEA

158 Indian nationals rescued from Nepal, Indian teams continue rescue and relief efforts: MEA