157 killed, hundreds missing in Nepal flash floods

Kathmandu, Aug 27 (IANS) At least 157 people have been killed and hundreds, including security personnel and tourists, are missing due to the flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River across Nepal's three districts, local media have reported.

The identification process is yet to be completed.

The flood was caused after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi and first hit Timure, near the Nepal-China border at Rasuwagadhi, according to The Kathmandu Post.

As no rainfall was reported in the area, residents had no warning of the disaster and were going about their daily routines when the flood struck, the report said.

Meanwhile, 391 tourists and 44 security personnel have gone missing due to the disaster.

The Nepali government said 44 Nepal Army personnel, 28 police personnel deployed at various police posts, and 13 Armed Police Force (APF) personnel working in the affected areas remained out of contact.

Additionally, nine hydropower projects and several commercial banks, at least 19 motorable bridges and dozens of public and private properties have been swept away.

Authorities are continuing to collect details of the human and physical losses caused by the disaster.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the government immediately mobilised security agencies and other concerned bodies for search, rescue and relief operations following the flooding.

At around 9 am, authorities placed areas along the riverbanks on high alert and urged residents to remain in safe locations and avoid going near the river.

The flood has caused significant damage in the Nepal-China border region, particularly in Rasuwa, where several government offices, security installations, hydropower facilities and other infrastructure have been affected, the PMO said.

Meanwhile, India has extended 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Nepal to support relief operations after devastating floods struck the Himalayan nation.

India’s Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, formally handed over the aid consignment to Nepal's Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Khadak Raj Paudel.

The assistance includes essential relief materials to help communities affected by widespread flooding and landslides.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India stands firmly with Nepal and remains committed to extending all possible support.

--IANS

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