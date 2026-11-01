15 killed in mob beatings in Bangladesh in October, govt's failure to ensure justice emboldening culprits: Report

Dhaka, Nov 1 (IANS) At least 15 people have been killed in mob beatings in Bangladesh in October alone, highlighting the continuing failure of repeated government assurances to curb such violence, according to a recent report by a leading Bangladeshi newspaper.

In an opinion article examining the persistence of mob violence in the country, The Daily Star expressed concern over the continued incidents despite promises by the government to take strict action against those responsible.

"We are deeply disturbed by the persistence of mob violence in the country despite repeated assurances from the government that it would take firm action against those responsible. The deaths of at least 15 people in mob beatings this month alone show that those pledges have done little to stop such brutality," it said.

The article referred to two recent incidents in Dhaka in which victims were beaten to death on suspicion of being criminals. Late last month, two pickup truck drivers, identified as Jony and Md Nishat, were allegedly beaten to death in the Jatrabari area of the capital after being suspected of involvement in mugging.

In another incident, Alam Sheikh, who had reportedly travelled to Dhaka in search of work and was said to have mental health issues, was beaten to death on the premises of Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital after being suspected of being a kidnapper.

"These violent crimes reflect a dangerous disregard for the rule of law," the article stated.

The newspaper also drew attention to a report released by the Bangladesh Home Ministry on October 20, which recorded 40 deaths in 63 incidents of mob beating between January and September this year. The corresponding period last year had seen 63 people killed in 107 such incidents, according to the official figures.

However, The Daily Star pointed out that data compiled by independent rights organisations presented a significantly different picture of the scale of mob violence in the country.

"Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) documented 171 deaths in mob beatings during the first nine months of this year, while the Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) recorded 187 deaths and 401 injuries in 398 incidents. This discrepancy between official and independent data raises questions about the government's assessment of the problem," the report said.

The newspaper recalled that on September 1, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed had pledged to take firm action against mob violence, maintaining that the existing legal provisions were sufficient to prosecute those involved in such crimes.

"The government's apparent failure to ensure justice in these cases is emboldening perpetrators and perpetuating the culture of mob violence," the article stated.

The report also cited the killing of Tofazzal Hossain, who was beaten to death at Dhaka University's Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall in September 2024 on suspicion of theft and arrest warrants against 22 accused persons were issued, but only six of them have been arrested so far.

Another case highlighted by the newspaper was the killing of former Chhatra League leader Shamim Ahmed, also known as Shamim Molla, at Jahangirnagar University in September 2024; however, no investigation report was submitted.

"Such delays and lack of progress only undermine public confidence in the justice system. Rights activists have also pointed out that a tendency to justify violence along social and political divides is fuelling such acts. When perpetrators believe they can evade punishment, and people see violence go unchallenged, it becomes harder to stop," the report added.

Emphasising the need for urgent intervention, The Daily Star said the government must ensure that every reported case of mob killing is promptly investigated, all those involved are identified, and effective prosecution follows.

It further stressed that the authorities should compare their official figures with data collected by independent rights organisations to establish the actual extent of mob violence in the country and formulate an effective response to the growing problem.

--IANS

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