149 Indian nationals rescued in Nepal after floods

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) A total of 149 Indian nationals have been rescued so far in Nepal after the devastating floods, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday

The MEA shared the list of all 149 Indian nationals who were rescued, as of 5.30 p.m. on Sunday, in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the 4th flight carrying 11 tonnes of relief assistance landed in Nepal, and relief material has been handed over.

"Standing with Nepal. The 4th flight carrying 11 tonnes of relief assistance landed in Nepal, and relief material has been handed over. It consists of a tunnel technical contingent along with equipment for search and rescue operations; a team of forensics experts for DNA analysis and relief supplies, including blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulin, plastic sheets and hygiene kits," the MEA posted on X.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday said that 16 trucks carrying equipment for a 230 feet Single Lane Modular Steel Bridge have reached Nepal.

"Equipment for installation of seven more Bailey bridges will be supplied soon. Technical teams for their installation are expected to reach shortly. So far, a total of 68.5 tonnes of relief material comprising essential medicines, portable generator sets, food packets, water purification tablets and technical equipment have been airlifted to Kathmandu," he said on X.

Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Sunday met members of the Indian Forensic Team deployed in Nepal to assist in identifying the mortal remains of victims of the devastating flash floods and reiterated that India will continue to strongly support Nepal's ongoing rescue and relief operations.

"Ambassador Naveen Srivastava met members of the Indian Forensic Team deployed to Nepal. The team will work alongside their Nepali counterparts in analysing DNA samples to assist in identifying the mortal remains of the victims of the recent flash floods," the MEA stated on X.

--IANS

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