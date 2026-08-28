August 28, 2026 11:50 PM हिंदी

149 Indian nationals crossed over safely into Nepal from China, 320 still missing: MEA

149 Indian nationals crossed over safely into Nepal from China, 320 still missing: MEA

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday stated that 149 Indian nationals crossed over safely into Nepal from China while 320 people continue to remain missing or not contactable, following the deadly floods in Nepal.

The statement also noted that 149 Indian nationals crossed over safely into Nepal from China on Friday and released the list of names of all 149 members.

The MEA also confirmed that around 400 people are currently safe in China and the Indian Embassy has been in touch with them and working on their evacuation.

While 320 people still remain missing or not contactable, according to the Ministry.

Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said that the bodies of 579 people swept away by the floods had so far been recovered. In comparison, 1,924 people remained out of contact as of Friday evening.

Nepal has waived the trekking fee for foreign nationals returning from the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage through the western Hilsa border point in Humla district for one week, amid disruptions caused by the devastating floods in the Bhote Koshi River.

The Department of Immigration said in a notice on Friday that the waiver applies to foreign pilgrims returning from the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage who had earlier obtained departure permits from the Immigration Office in Rasuwa.

The decision took effect on August 27, with authorities citing the prevailing adverse situation and the need to give top priority to humanitarian safety.

According to the Immigration Department, travellers are required to trek through an area categorised as restricted while travelling through the Hilsa border point, for which authorities normally charge USD 50 per person per week.

--IANS

ksk/dan

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