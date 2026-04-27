April 27, 2026 10:03 PM हिंदी

14-km Hamas tunnel network destroyed in Northern Gaza Strip: Israel

14-km Hamas tunnel network destroyed in Northern Gaza Strip: Israel (File Image)

Jerusalem, April 27 (IANS) The Israel Defence Force (IDF) on Monday stated that it has destroyed 14 kilometres of underground tunnels in the Northern Gaza Strip.

The IDF said that the Northern Brigade forces and the Yahalam unit under the command of Division 252 have been operating in recent months in a targetted operation to destroy Hamas' underground infrastructure, in the northern Gaza Strip in general and in the Beit Hanoun area east of the Yellow Line, in particular.

It mentioned that, as part of the operation, the brigade's forces, in cooperation with fighters from the Yahalam unit, have so far destroyed approximately 14 kilometres of underground tunnels. Sleeping rooms and numerous weapons were located inside the tunnels as the brigade's forces continue the mission of clearing the area.

In recent months, Northern Brigade forces have eliminated approximately 70 terrorists who violated the ceasefire agreement and posed an immediate threat to the forces, the IDF detailed.

It also updated its defence policy, citing a situational assessment by the Home Front Command. According to the updated policy, a gathering restriction of up to 1,500 people will apply in the confrontation line guidance area and in the settlements of Meron, Bar Yochai, Or HaGanuz, and Safsufa.

The IDF attacked several military structures used by the Hezbollah terror organisation that posed a threat to our forces, including a structure that served as the organisation's headquarters in the Bint Jbeil sector and additional military structures. Following the attacks, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weaponry in the structures, the IDF's official X handle stated.

“The Israeli army has begun its attacks against the infrastructure of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah in the Bekaa region and in several areas in southern Lebanon,” the IDF posted.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had ordered the IDF to vigorously attack Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

–IANS

ksk/as

LATEST NEWS

Piyush Goyal explores avenues for exporters to leverage various FTAs

Piyush Goyal explores avenues for exporters to leverage various FTAs

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe could miss rest of season with a muscle injury. Photo credit: Real Madrid/FC

Football: Mbappe could miss rest of season with a muscle injury (ld)

Rights body urges Pakistani authorities to release ‘arbitrarily detained’ activists from PoGB (File Image)

Rights body urges Pakistani authorities to release ‘arbitrarily detained’ activists from PoGB

Bangladesh faces renewed militancy concerns amid recent arrests: Report (File image)

Bangladesh faces renewed militancy concerns amid recent arrests: Report

Honour killings in Pakistan expose deep-rooted impunity and weak enforcement: Report (File Image)

Honour killings in Pakistan expose deep-rooted impunity and weak enforcement: Report

Veteran film and TV actor Bharat Kapoor passed away at 80

Veteran film and TV actor Bharat Kapoor passed away at 80

Pakistan's attempts to position itself at centre of US–Iran diplomacy resemble PR exercise (File Image)

Pakistan's attempts to position itself at centre of US–Iran diplomacy resemble PR exercise

Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar sizzle as Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowl out listless Delhi Capitals for just 75 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar sizzle as RCB bowl out listless DC for just 75

Russia furious over German lawmaker's meeting with banned Chechen leader in Ukraine (File Image)

Russia furious over German lawmaker's meeting with banned Chechen leader in Ukraine

'One thing we’ve enjoyed about coaching is their appetite to get better', says PBKS assistant coach Brad Haddin in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: 'One thing we’ve enjoyed about coaching is their appetite to get better', says PBKS assistant coach Haddin