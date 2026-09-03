'12th Fail' actress Medha Shankar makes an appearance on Samay Raina's show amidst dating rumors

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) The '12th Fail' fame actress Medha Shankar made an appearance on Samay Raina's show 'India’s Got Latent' amid dating rumors. She was accompanied by Varun Dawan on the panel.

Seeing Medha in the latest episode, netizens flooded the comment section with remarks such as "@sharonverma bhabhi on the panel", "Wait a minute!! I see medha in the pannel", "Samay bhai with rumoured gf in the show", and, "Panel pe babhi ji bhi aayi h".

Samay and Medha recently sparked dating rumors yet again after they were spotted traveling together on a flight and at Mumbai airport.

However, this is not the first time that these two have been seen spending time together. In July, these two were seen attending events together.

Neither Samay nor Medha has commented on their relationship status.

Coming back to the episode, the recently released promo showed one of the contestants suggesting that Varun acts with them. This prompted comedian Nishant Tanwar to take a jibe at Varun's acting skills. Thinking that the comment was made by Samay, Dhawan asked him to join him in the performance. Samay quickly pointed out that he wasn't the one who said it.

Varun urged Samay and the contestant to perform the acting exercise together. As Samay invited Varun to join them, he declined with a witty comeback, saying, "Nahi show tumhaara hai. Paise hame mil rahe nahi hain. Paise tumhe banana hai (No, it's your show. We aren't getting paid. You are the one who has to make the money)."

Raina asks everyone to imitate an animal, "Sab bante hain ek janwar (Let's all turn into an animal). Next, he froze, posing with a goofy, exaggerated smile, poking fun at Varun. Playing along, Varun also mimicked the same expression, leaving everyone in stitches.

The first episode of 'India's Got Latent Season 2' premiered on June 20 at 7 pm on Netflix and YouTube.

--IANS

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