Farhan Akhtar meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, launches 'My Stamp' in memory of Rezang La War

Mumbai Nov 12 (IANS) The makers of 120 Bahadur, the upcoming war epic based on the legendary Battle of Rezang La, recently launched a ‘My Stamp’ to honour the extraordinary bravery of the soldiers of the 13th Battalion, Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army.

Actor Farhan Akhtar, who is an important part of the movie, took to his social media account in sharing the good news and also shared a few pictures of the same. Announcing the news with pride, Farhan wrote, "What better way to honour the bravery and sacrifice of our martyred soldiers? Today, the Indian Postal Service commemorated the Battle of Rezang La by issuing a new stamp in its memory. Thank you to the Hon. Defence Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh ji, for making time to do the inauguration. We are extremely grateful," with a folded hands emoticon.

In the picture shared by Farhan, Honourable Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh unveiled the stamp in New Delhi. Also present were Shri Jitendra Gupta, Director General of Postal Services; Director Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai; Farhan Akhtar; Ritesh Sidhwani; Amit Chandrra; and Arhan Bagati, who together released the customised 'My Stamp' on the Rezang La War Memorial issued by the Department of Posts. The initiative celebrates the unmatched courage, sacrifice, and spirit of the soldiers who laid down their lives at Rezang La, ahead of the 63rd anniversary of this historic battle.

For the uninitiated, the revered Rezang La War Memorial stands as a solemn tribute to the extraordinary bravery of the soldiers of the 13th Battalion, Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army. Situated in Chushul, Ladakh, the memorial honours the unmatched courage, sacrifice, and indomitable spirit of the men who laid down their lives during the Battle of Rezang La in the 1962 India-China war.

The memorial serves as a lasting reminder of their valour, ensuring that the heroism and sacrifice of these soldiers are remembered by generations to come. The stamp celebrates this legacy and the supreme sacrifice these soldiers made for the nation. Talking about 120 Bahadur, the movie narrates this extraordinary story of courage, led by Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, portrayed by Farhan Akhtar, who, along with his men, stood firm in one of the most defining moments in Indian military history.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film releases in cinemas on 21st November 2025. -

