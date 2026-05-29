Zimbabwe to host South Africa Women for historic first bilateral T20I series

Bulawayo, May 29 (IANS) Zimbabwe Cricket on Friday announced five match T20I series agaijst South Africa women's team in September. This series will be the first ever bilateral women’s series between the two nations on Zimbabwean soil.

The matches will all take place at the Queen Sports Club, with the first game set for September 11. The other matches are scheduled for September 13, 15, 17, and 19.

This tour marks an important moment for Zimbabwean women’s cricket, following their first white-ball tour to Pakistan earlier this year. Zimbabwe last played at home in September 2025 against the United Arab Emirates, after which the team spent a lot of time playing away, including trips to Pakistan and New Zealand.

The two teams have faced each other only twice before at the senior level, both in ODI matches during a quadrangular series in Potchefstroom in 2017.

The upcoming series comes at a critical time for Zimbabwe, who are looking to regroup after a disappointing performance at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier, where they narrowly missed qualifying for the main tournament.

“We are pleased to welcome South Africa Women to Zimbabwe for what promises to be a historic and exciting series,” said Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni.

“South Africa is one of the top teams in world cricket, and this tour gives our players a valuable chance to test themselves against top competition at home.”

“We believe these matches will greatly help the development of our national team while also inspiring the next generation of women to take up the sport.”

Series schedule:

1st T20I – September 11, Bulawayo

2nd T20I – September 13, Bulawayo

3rd T20I – September 15, Bulawayo

4th T20I – September 17, Bulawayo

5th T20I – September 19, Bulawayo

--IANS

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