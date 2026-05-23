Zendaya says she was ‘so tired’ juggling ‘Euphoria’, ‘The Odyssey’, ‘Dune: Part Three’

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Actress Zendaya recalled juggling production on Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three and the third season of psychological teen drama television series Euphoria. She went on to say that she was “so tired”.

“I remember being on set for Euphoria; it was a night shoot at a ranch,” she told Elle, reports deadline.com.

“I was so tired, but I was also learning my Chakobsa lines for Dune. And then I started writing out my lines to memorize for that quick turnaround trip I was going to make to Iceland (for The Odyssey).”

Zendaya added: “It’s not like I have a lot of lines in The Odyssey, but I was working with Christopher Nolan! The most embarrassing thing in life would be messing up my lines, which did happen once.”

Following the premiere of The Drama last month in theaters, Zendaya can currently be seen reprising her role as Rue Bennett in Sam Levinson’s Euphoria.

Premiering July 17, Zendaya next appears as Athena in The Odyssey, followed shortly by Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31, in which she reprises her role as MJ. Zendaya also returns to her role as Chani in Dune: Part Three, premiering December 18.

In March, Zendaya said that she’s “disappearing for a little bit” after her busy onscreen year.

“I just hope you guys don’t get sick of me this year because I’ll tell you what … I’m going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit,” she said.

Zendaya, who has been named as 100 most influential people in the world, gained prominence for her role as Rocky Blue in the sitcom Shake It Up.

Zendaya made her feature film debut as Michelle in Spider-Man: Homecoming. She reprised her role in its sequels, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The actress has also starred in blockbusters such as The Greatest Showman, Dune, Malcolm & Marie, Challengers, and The Drama.

--IANS

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