Zeeshan Ayyub dedicates ‘Real Kashmir Football Club’ International Emmy nomination to people of Kashmir

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) As the show “Real Kashmir Football Club” gets nominated for the International Emmy Award in the Drama Series category, actor Zeeshan Ayyub, who plays Sohail Meer in the show, says he dedicates the recognition to “the people of Kashmir”.

Zeeshan said in a statement: “It is always special to see our labour of love reach people and receive recognition. This was an important and relevant story for us to tell, a story of resilience, courage and hard work.”

“We dedicate this recognition to the people of Kashmir, their resilience and the struggles they have endured. I hope this nomination helps the story travel further and reach a wider audience.”

Starring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Manav Kaul, the series follows two men who set out to build a professional football team in Kashmir. What begins as a shared dream grows into a story of determination, community and the possibilities that football opens up for the people around them.

Speaking about the nomination, Mahesh Mathai, show-runner & co-director of Real Kashmir Football Club said: “When you come across a great story, don't let it pass you by. Grab a hold of, nurture it, love it, and push it through that long tunnel. It will find the light.”

“We are honoured that this special series has found global recognition through an Emmy nomination.”

Produced by Jaya Entertainment and Oshun Entertainment, 'Real Kashmir Football Club' boasts a strong ensemble including Abhishant Rana, Muazzam Bhat, Priya Chauhan, Anmol Thakeriadhillon, Afnan Fazli, and Shaheem Bhat.

The show is directed by showrunner Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Mapuskar and written by Simaab Hashmi, Dhruv Narang, Mahesh Mathai, Danish Renzu and Umang Vyas.

As per the synopsis, Inspired by a true story, it follows two dreamers and twenty underdog players as they chase the possibility of creating a professional football team in Kashmir.

What begins as a distant ambition tested by setbacks, small triumphs, and personal sacrifice slowly becomes a source of hope for them and for those who follow their rise. The show traces how one idea grows far beyond the team that started it.

Real Kashmir Football Club is streaming on Sony LIV

--IANS

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