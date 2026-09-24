Asian Games: Afghanistan men outclass Japan in men's cricket opener

Nisshin, Sep 24 (IANS) Afghanistan trounced an impressive Japanese side in the men’s cricket opener at the Asian Games 2026 as they beat the hosts in a Group A clash by 48 runs at the Korogi Sports Park on Thursday.

The second-string Afghanistan team, led by Darwish Rasooli, defended a modest 129 after a decent start from Japan, with spinners doing the work to bowl the hosts out for 81 in 19.3 overs.

Debutant leg-spinner Arab Gul Momand picked up four wickets, while left-arm finger spinner Nangeyalia Kharoti, pacer Abdullah Ahmadzai, and Najibullah Zadran shared the other six wickets.

After being asked to bat first, Afghanistan managed to put 129/6 on the board. Debutant opener Mohammad Akram scored 34 from 29 balls, while Hassan Eisakhil laboured to three from 10 deliveries.

Afghanistan were reeling at 79/4 in 15.1 overs. Captain Darwish Rasooli and wicketkeeper Mohammad Ishaq put a strong 44-run stand in 25 balls to give the much-needed impetus in the final overs after they were kept at under six an over.

While Rasooli made 29 from 27 balls, it was Ishaq’s 17-ball 25 which took Afghanistan to 129/6 in their 20 overs. For Japan, off-spinner Ibrahim Takahashi was the pick of the bowlers for his 2-19, while Shoma Sugaya-Slater scalped 2-18.

Japan lost opener Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake in the first over to Abdullah Ahmadzai for a duck, but Japan were not out of the chase as Reo Sakurano-Thomas (23), Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (14) and Benjamin Ito-Davis (17) kept ticking the scoreboard as Japan were 53/1 in 7.3 overs and needed 77 in 75 balls however, left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharoti and Najibullah, playing his first international outing over two years, picked one wicket each before the debutant leg-spinner Gul wrecked havoc with four wickets.

At 60/3, Japan lost their three wickets without scoring and were 63/8 as they completely lost their way, with Gul bowling two double-wicket maiden overs to bring the game in Afghanistan’s favour.

The little fight ended soon when pacer Ahmadzai and spinner Kharoti took the final two wickets as Japan were bowled out for 81.

Afghanistan have now started the tournament with a win. Both the teams will be playing the third side in the group, Nepal, later. The top two teams from the group will make it to the quarterfinals.

Brief Scores: Afghanistan 129/6 in 20 overs (Mohammad Akram (34 from 29 balls, Darwish Rasooli 29 from 27 balls; Ibrahim Takahashi 2-19, Shoma Sugaya-Slater 2-18) beat Japan (Reo Sakurano-Thomas 23 from 24 balls, Benjamin Ito-Davis 17 from 8 balls; Arab Gul Momand 4-8, Nangeyalia Kharoti 3-19) by 48 runs

--IANS

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