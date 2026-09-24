September 24, 2026 1:26 PM हिंदी

Falguni Pathak: Garba has always been about coming together, losing yourself in music

Falguni Pathak: Garba has always been about coming together, losing yourself in music

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Falguni Pathak has come out with a brand-new one-hour, non-stop Garba titled “Garba Nights with Falguni Pathak”

Speaking about the album, Falguni Pathak said, “Garba has always been about coming together, celebrating and losing yourself in music and devotion."

"With ‘Garba Nights with Falguni Pathak’, we have created a completely new musical journey for this Navratri. I am excited for everyone to listen, dance, celebrate and make wonderful memories with these songs.”

Designed to flow seamlessly from one song to the next, ‘Garba Nights with Falguni Pathak’ is made for Garba grounds, festive gatherings, celebrations with friends and family, and every moment when the music calls for one more round.

For Tips Music, ‘Garba Nights with Falguni Pathak’ adds a fresh chapter to its Garba repertoire, bringing together the label’s musical sensibility and one of the most recognisable voices of the Navratri season.

Falguni made her debut in 1987. She has developed into an artist with a large fan base across India. Her debut album was released in 1998 and she has also recorded numerous songs for Bollywood movies.

The theme of most of her songs is love. She has made appearances in television shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Star Dandiya Dhoom, Comedy Nights With Kapil, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Pandya Store.

Some of her popular songs are Chudi Jo Khanki Haathon Mein, Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye, Ayi Pardesh Se Pariyon Ki Rani and Sawaan Mein.

Earlier this month, Falguni bumped into playback singer Shreya Ghoshal in a flight. She took to her social media account to share a glimpse of the memorable mid-air meeting, posting a photograph featuring herself alongside Shreya and the musical duo Vishal-Shekhar.

‘Garba Nights with Falguni Pathak’ is out now on Tips Music.

--IANS

dc/

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