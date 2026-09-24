Karan Tacker escapes to Maldives for a relaxing break before getting back to work

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor Karan Tacker has taken some time off to enjoy a relaxing getaway in the picturesque Maldives before getting back in front of the cameras.

The ‘Tanvi the Great’ actor took to Instagram to share glimpses of his tropical escape, giving a peek into his time amid the serene surroundings of the island destination. Sharing pictures from his vacation, Karan captioned the post, “A little getaway before the cameras roll,” accompanied by hashtags including #ExperienceCentara and #CentaraThePlaceToBe.

The actor appears to be making the most of his brief break, soaking in the tranquil setting before returning to his professional commitments.

The first picture shows Karan Tacker striking a relaxed pose amid lush greenery, soaking in the tropical vibe of his getaway. In another picture, the actor is seen enjoying the picturesque beach views, with the vast blue sea and serene surroundings creating a perfect holiday backdrop.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Tacker began his acting journey with a brief role in the 2008 film “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.” He later made his mark on television with shows like “Love Ne Mila Di Jodi” and “Rang Badalti Odhani.” However, it was the popular daily soap “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai” that emerged as his breakthrough project, earning him widespread recognition and a strong fan following.

He later made his digital debut with “Special Ops,” where he essayed a key role. He returned to the franchise with “Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story” in 2021. The following year, he played IPS officer Amit Lodha in “Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.”

His recent projects include the film “Tanvi: The Great” and the series “Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery.”

At the show’s trailer launch, Karan spoke about the challenges of portraying the distinctive character. He shared that immersing himself in the role made it difficult to unwind after shooting. The preparation and intensity of the character resulted in several sleepless nights.

Karan said, “I don’t want to sound very overindulgent as an actor, but for me, especially when it came to playing this part, I really had a challenge switching off from the heaviness of what you do on set, and you come back home. There have been so many times when I’ve messaged my mom on my way back home from work, saying, "Mom, can you just stay up for me?”

--IANS

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