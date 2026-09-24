Ila Arun bumps into Hema Malini, Jeetendra at Ganesh aarti, recalls working with them in Rihaee & Jaal

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Veteran singer-actress Ila Arun recently had an emotional and nostalgic evening as she attended a special celebration at Prithvi Theatre before heading for a Ganesh Maha Aarti, where she reunited with none other than Hema Malini and Jeetendra.

Ila posted pictures with Hema Malini, Jeetendra and other friends from the film and theatre fraternity, while recalling her association with the two veteran actors.

In the first picture, Ila Arun is seen posing with Hema Malini. Dressed in a green silk saree and traditional jewellery. Another photograph features Arun with Jeetendra, with the two smiling for the camera at the venue.

A third picture captures Arun with Raj Babbar and his daughter Juhi Babbar.

Sharing the photographs, Ila Arun wrote, “Last night was very emotional & enriching for me. First, I went to Prithvi Theatre for Nadira ji’s 50 years celebration of Ekjute. I started my Mumbai theatre journey with her in Lower Depths, A View From The Bridge and Yahudi Ki Ladki. For two years I learnt what discipline and theatre truly mean. I had just finished my short course at NSD, and knowing Nadira ji & Raj Babbar ji from Delhi made me feel at home in Mumbai.”

“Later, I went for Ganesh Maha Aarti at Meenu ji’s place from Gangaur Sweets. Beautifully organised. For me, Gangaur is family. Lovely coincidence — aarti was with Hema ji & Jeetu ji. I have worked with both — Rihaee with Hema ji and Jaal with Jeetu ji. Time really flies! Ganpati Bappa Morya!- Ila Arun”

For the uninitiated, Ila Arun and Hema Malini have worked together in Aruna Raje's 1988 film Rihaee. Directed, written and produced by Aruna Raje, the film explored the lives of women in a Gujarat village whose husbands had migrated to cities for work, while examining themes of loneliness, sexuality, relationships and societal double standards. Hema Malini played Taku, while Vinod Khanna, Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ila Arun, Reema Lagoo, Mohan Agashe and Pallavi Joshi were part of the ensemble cast. Arun played Jhumku in the film. The movie released on August 31, 1988,

Arun also recalled her association with Jeetendra through Umesh Mehra's 1986 action film Jaal. Produced by F.C. Mehra and Parvesh C. Mehra under the Eagle Films banner, the film featured a large ensemble cast led by Rekha, Mithun Chakraborty, Mandakini and Moon Moon Sen.

The film featured music by Anu Malik and included songs such as “Raina Bawari Bahi Re,” which was sung by Ila Arun.

–IANS

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