Zeenat Aman reveals she was simply asked to groove during 'Aap Jaisa Koi' shoot

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman revealed that she was simply asked to groove during the shoot of the iconic track 'Aap Jaisa Koi' from the movie 'Qurbani'.

As she appeared on the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 5’, choreographer Geeta Kapur asked Zeenat, "When you were doing this song, did you have a special preparation?

Reacting with a "Not at all", she shared that the directors for the film, Dev Anand and Feroz Khan, did not believe in having choreographers on the set, leaving everyone shocked. Zeenat revealed that she was simply asked to groove on the track.

Crooned by Nazia Hassan and composed by Biddu, the popular track was picturized on Zeenat and Feroz Khan. Her debut Bollywood number ended up making Nazia Hassan a pop icon across South Asia.

Meanwhile, during the episode, actress and judge Karisma Kapoor recalled how, as a child, she would rush to the beach at 7 AM in Goa just to see Zeenat shoot the ‘Samundar Mein Nahake’ track from Pukar (1983).

Karisma shared that her father, actor Randhir Kapoor, who was also a part of the film, would go to the set for the afternoon climax shoot, while Big B and Zeenat shot the song in the morning.

She said, "When I was little, I think, Zeenat aunty, you may remember, the shooting of Pukar was taking place in Goa. My father was also in the film, and Amit ji, Zeenat aunty and Tina aunty were there. The climax was shot in the afternoon, so my father would go there. And in the morning, Amit ji and Zeenat aunty were shooting a song. They were shooting for the song Samundar Mein Nahake. And I was such a fan! I was so awestruck by Zeenat aunty that I would reach the beach at 7 every morning to watch the shooting."

Karisma added that her mother Babita would question her early-morning trips, but she was determined not to miss a glimpse of her favourite star.

--IANS

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