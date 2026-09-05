Shriya Saran, Vemal-starrer ‘Sandakkari’ to hit screens in September?

Chennai, Sep 5 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, the makers of director R Madhesh's long awaited film 'Sandakkari', featuring actors Vemal and Shriya Saran in the lead, are now mulling the possibility of releasing their film in September this year.

Sources say that the makers are exploring all options possible in a bid to release the film this month.

The film, which is based on a story by ‘Drishyam’ director Jeethu Joseph, has been directed by R. Madhesh and produced by Punnagai Poo Gheetha.

Sources say that the film will be a fun-filled family entertainer. Set against the backdrop of a leading software company in London, the film features Shriya as a senior executive and Vemal as an employee working under her. Their contrasting personalities lead to a series of clashes involving love, ego, humour and unexpected twists, forming the heart of the story.

Adding to the fun will be actor Sathyan, who gets hilariously caught between Vemal and Shriya during their constant confrontations. The trio’s combination is expected to be one of the film’s biggest comedy highlights.

Apart from Shriya Saran, Vemal and Sathyan, the film will also feature Prabhu, K. R. Vijaya, Punnagai Poo Gheetha, Rekha, Dev Gill, Uma Padmanabhan, Mahanadi Shankar and Crane Manohar in prominent roles.

The film boasts of a sound technical team as well. Well known music director Amrish has scored the music for this hilarious entertainer, while gifted cinematographer Gurudev has served as the film's cameraman. Editing for the film is by Dinesh Ponraj while Ayyappan has headed the department of art direction.

Action sequences in the film have been choreographed by one of the best in the business, Kanal Kannan, while the dance sequences in the film have been choreographed by the very talented Habeeb.

Sources claim the film will be packed with elements of romance, comedy, family emotions and conflicts and that the film itself will be a lively family entertainer.

--IANS

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