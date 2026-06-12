Pakistani forces kill two more civilians, forcibly disappear six others in Balochistan

Quetta, June 12 (IANS) As violence against civilians continues unabated across Balochistan, leading human rights organisations on Friday brought to light the extrajudicial killing of two more civilians and the enforced disappearance of six others allegedly at the hands of Pakistani forces.

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) revealed that the bullet-riddled body of 19-year-old farmer Shabeer Ahmed was dumped on June 8 in the Basima area of the Washuk district, after remaining missing for more than a month.

According to the BYC, he was forcibly disappeared on April 27, and his family received no information regarding his condition or whereabouts during the period of his disappearance.

Condemning the extrajudicial killing of Shabeer, the BYC said, “This incident reflects the continuing pattern of enforced disappearances and killings in Balochistan, where families are often left searching for their loved ones for months, only to later receive their dead bodies.”

In a separate incident, 26-year-old police constable Shah Hussain was extrajudicially killed by a Pakistan-backed death squad last month in the Tasp area of the Panjgur district.

According to the BYC, Shah was forcibly disappeared on October 29, 2025, and later released on November 3 in the same year after a month of "illegal detention and torture".

“When the life of a state official such as Shah Hussain can be endangered through an arbitrary killing, it raises serious concerns about the security of ordinary citizens, who are even more vulnerable,” the rights body noted.

Highlighting the atrocities against civilians in Balochistan, human rights body Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) alleged that six civilians were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan.

The victims were identified as Sardarzada Mir Zehri Khan Mosiyani, Mir Dost Muhammad Mosiyani, Mir Irshad Ahmed Mosiyani, Mir Umeed Ali Mosiyani, Mir Shakar Khan Mosiyani, and Mir Sanaullah Mosiyani.

“The continued use of enforced disappearances in Balochistan has inflicted immense suffering on families who are left searching for answers while their loved ones remain missing. The authorities must be held accountable for these violations and must respect their obligations under national and international human rights standards,” the BVJ stated.

Meanwhile, the Baloch Women Forum (BWF) strongly condemned the Pakistani military operation conducted on Friday in the Tump area of the Kech district in Balochistan, alleging that security forces carried out widespread acts of violence against the civilian population.

Citing local reports, the BWF stated that dozens of homes were set ablaze, while women, children and elderly residents were subjected to physical abuse and intimidation. It further claimed that personal belongings, including money, gold and other valuables, were confiscated or taken during the operation.

“These actions constitute a grave violation of fundamental human rights and represent a deeply troubling practice of collective punishment, the militarisation of civilian spaces and the erosion of the rule of law. The deliberate targeting of civilian communities, the destruction of private property and the mistreatment of vulnerable populations constitute serious violations of human rights,” the BWF stated.

--IANS

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