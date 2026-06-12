India organises mango festival in Frankfurt

Berlin, June 12 (IANS) The Consulate General of India in Germany's Frankfurt organised a mango festival on Friday, offering a unique taste of India's agricultural heritage.

“Celebrating India's Mango Heritage in Frankfurt, the Consulate General of India organised a vibrant Mango Festival at Taj Hessischer Hof in Frankfurt, bringing together over 80 guests, including diplomatic corps, business and industry leaders, think tanks, academia, media representatives and friends of India to celebrate India's beloved ‘King of Fruits’,” the Consulate wrote on X.

“Guests enjoyed an exquisite selection of Indian mango varieties along with an array of delicious mango-based dishes such as Mango Lassi, Mango Crostini, Mango Papri Chaat and Mango Matka Kulfi, showcasing India's rich and diverse culinary traditions,” it added.

Addressing the gathering, Consul General Shuchita Kishore highlighted the cultural significance of mangoes in India, home to over 1,000 varieties and the world's largest producer of the fruit.

“The event offered a unique taste of India's agricultural heritage, culinary diversity and growing global footprint in mango exports,” noted the Consulate.

Meanwhile, Indian mangoes are triggering a summer buying frenzy across the United States, with shipments selling out within hours at major retailers as demand surges for varieties such as Kesar, Alphonso and Langra.

India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, says the fruit's growing popularity reflects both diaspora nostalgia and widening American appreciation for Indian produce.

For decades, Indian Americans returning from summer visits home would carry memories of Alphonso, Kesar, Langra and Dussehri mangoes. Today, many of those same varieties are appearing in mainstream American retail stores, bringing a taste of India to consumers thousands of miles away.

"You know, we all have a sense of diaspora, particularly in the US, a sense of summer nostalgia, as I call it, when it comes to mango. Summer vacations remind us of the times when we will enjoy mango and the deliciousness of this fruit to our heart's content," Kwatra told IANS ahead of a mango festival being organised by the Embassy of India in Washington later this month.

–IANS

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