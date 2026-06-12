India and Kenya discuss partnerships, investments in various sectors

Nairobi, June 12 (IANS) Indian High Commissioner to Kenya and Governor of Uasin Gishu County on Friday discussed opportunities for cooperation during the former's visit to Eldoret

“High Commissioner called on the Hon’ble Governor of Uasin Gishu County, Jonathan Bii Chelilim, during his visit to Eldoret,” the High Commission of India in Nairobi wrote on X.

“Discussions pertained to opportunities for cooperation between India and Uasin Gishu county within the larger framework of India-Kenya partnership, particularly in attracting Indian investments in agriculture and agro-processing, health-care, sports, education and capacity-building,” it added.

According to the High Commission, “the meeting underscored the growing engagement between India and Kenya in different domains and the potential for greater cooperation with the county.”

In April, the 10th meeting of the Joint Trade Committee of India and Kenya was held in Nairobi.

The meeting was co-chaired by Commerce Secretary of India, Rajesh Agrawal and Principal Secretary for Trade of Kenya, Regina Akoth Ombam, the High Commission of India in Kenya stated.

“Both sides held comprehensive discussions on enhancing bilateral trade, improving market access, addressing tariff and non-tariff barriers, and strengthening cooperation in key sectors, including pharmaceuticals, agriculture, digital public infrastructure, fintech, energy, including Renewable Energy and manufacturing,” the High Commission posted on X.

It highlighted that progress on development partnership and collaboration in areas such as logistics, infrastructure planning and capacity building was also reviewed.

“The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to a more diversified, balanced and future-oriented economic partnership, and agreed to take forward institutional mechanisms to facilitate trade, resolve pending issues, and promote greater business-to-business engagement,” it added.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the exchange of pre-arrival information for goods was signed between the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) at the sidelines of the 10th India-Kenya Joint Trade Committee meeting.

–IANS

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