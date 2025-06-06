June 06, 2025 10:50 PM हिंदी

Zaheer takes a hilarious dig at wife Sonakshi’s English

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are one of the most chaotic yet adorable couples in the B-town. These two never miss a chance to pull each other's leg.

In another such fun moment, Zaheer took a hilarious dig at his wife Sonakshi's English.

As Zaheer took on the challenge of doing his better half's makeup, Sonakshi was left pleasantly surprised with his skills.

While Zaheer was putting up the final touches, Sonakshi praised him saying, "This is very not bad haan Zaheer what you have done."

Making fun of her grip over the English language, Zaheer said, "Very not bad haa, English is not little very not bad but otherwise makeup is good."

Zaheer performed this entertaining task of glamming up Sonakshi for the diva's YouTube channel, which is full of such entertaining videos.

Meanwhile, Zaheer was recently in Alibaug and Sonakshi revealed that she has a fun question for her hubby when he returns home.

Taking to Instagram, Zaheer dropped a few sneak peeks from his Alibaug getaway.

From sipping tea by the beach to unwinding on a hammock, to navigating a car down a rugged, muddy trail, Zaheer seemed to have had a blast during his time away.

Sonakshi asked something very unique from her husband in the comment section.

Her comment read, “When you come home I’m going to ask you ‘Alibaug se aaya hai kya???’”

To this, Zaheer reacted with a laughing emoji.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's social media is full of such fun banter between the lovebirds.

After being in a relationship for almost seven years, Sonakshi and Zaheer finally tied the knot in a registered marriage on June 23, 2024.

Work-work, Sonakshi will be seen in the forthcoming psychological thriller “Nikita Roy,” which is being directed by her brother, Kussh S. Sinha. Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar have also been roped in to play crucial roles, along with others.

