Zack Snyder says Huma Qureshi’s ‘Baby Do Die Do’ trailer ‘looks awesome’

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder has given his verdict for Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi’s “Baby Do Die Do” trailer and said that it “looks awesome”.

Snyder shared a collaborative post with Huma, with whom he has worked with in the 2021 post-apocalyptic zombie heist film “Army Of The Dead”.

Sharing the upcoming Bollywood film’s trailer, the filmmaker wrote: “Looks awesome”.

“Baby Do Die Do” is set against the haunting backdrop of the underworld. The trailer gives a peek into the gripping world of secrets, betrayal and revenge. The film also stars Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, Rachit Singh and an ensemble cast with Marudha Shekhawat, Vidya Malvade, Arun Kushwah and Himanshu Malik.

Directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Saqib Saleem, ‘Baby Do Die Do’ is a Saleem Siblings production in association with Pune 04 Film, and is set to release in cinemas on July 3.

Talking about “Army Of The Dead,” it is based on a story Snyder created. It also stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighofer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, and Garret Dillahunt.

It follows a group of mercenaries who plan a Las Vegas casino heist during a zombie apocalypse. Snyder conceived the idea for Army of the Dead as a spiritual successor to his 2004 debut film Dawn of the Dead.

Talking about Snyder, after starting his career primarily directing music videos, he made his feature film debut in 2004 with Dawn of the Dead, a remake of the 1978 horror film of the same name.

Since then, he has directed or produced several comic book and superhero films, including 300 and Watchmen as well as the Superman film that started the DC Extended Universe, Man of Steel, and its follow-ups, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Aside from comic adaptations, he also directed the animated film Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole, the psychological action film Sucker Punch, the zombie heist film Army of the Dead, and the two-part space-opera films Rebel Moon and Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver.

--IANS

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