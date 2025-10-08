October 08, 2025 11:01 PM हिंदी

Yunus’s legacy of favouritism has left Bangladesh with fragile economy: AL



Dhaka, Oct 8 (IANS) Bangladesh’s Awami League on Wednesday highlighted that the country is facing one of the most difficult economic periods in its recent history under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, leaving the economy paralysed and citizens increasingly desperate.

According to the party, every passing month brings new stories of families struggling to survive, workers losing their jobs, and small businesses shutting down.

"Unemployment is on the rise, inflation remains stubbornly high, and wages are failing to keep up with the cost of living. The situation has become especially dire for the educated youth, with millions unable to find jobs that match their skills. In factories and markets across the country, frustration is visible. Once-thriving industries now operate at half their capacity, and thousands of labourers have been sent home as production slows," the Awami League stated.

Citing economists and business leaders, the party pointed to a growing lack of confidence under Yunus's leadership, stating that his failure to stabilise the economy, maintain investor trust, and control inflation has worsened the crisis.

It further stated that many view this as a leadership failure, an inability to understand the urgency of economic recovery or the struggles of ordinary citizens. What was once seen as a transitional phase, it said, under Yunus is now perceived as an era of "economic stagnation, uncertainty, and lost potential".

"Despite official claims of stability, Bangladesh's inflation crisis continues to crush its citizens. In September 2025, inflation stood at 8.36 per cent, alarmingly high for an economy already in distress. This modest decline offers little relief when prices remain out of reach for millions. Under Muhammad Yunus's interim rule, poor economic planning and policy negligence have turned everyday survival into a struggle," the Awami League emphasised.

The party stressed that women and low-income households in Bangladesh are the worst affected, facing shrinking job opportunities, soaring costs, and diminishing social protections. Families are being forced to cut back on essentials, including food, healthcare, and education, with many teetering on the brink of destitution.

"Food insecurity is rising sharply, healthcare access is limited, and social welfare programmes are failing to reach those in desperate need. These are not natural misfortunes; they are the direct outcome of policy failures, weak governance, and systemic corruption allowed to fester under Yunus’s influence," the Awami League noted.

"Yunus’s legacy of favouritism, lenient loan policies, and neglect of long-term reforms has left Bangladesh with a fragile economy, failing institutions, and a population paying the price. Ordinary citizens are bearing the brunt of decisions made to benefit a few politically connected elites, while the majority struggle to survive," it added.

--IANS

/as

