US lawmakers hail ‘peace through strength' after Trump's Iran operation

Washington, March 2 (IANS) Senior US lawmakers across the Republican leadership lined up to back President Donald Trump’s decision to launch “Operation Epic Fury,” describing it as a necessary move to halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions and confront what they called decades of aggression against the United States.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Iran’s missile expansion and support for armed groups had created an unacceptable threat.

“For years, Iran’s relentless nuclear ambitions, its expanded ballistic missile inventory, and its unwavering support for terror groups in the region have posed a clear and unacceptable threat to US servicemembers, citizens in the region, and many of our allies,” Thune said.

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso framed the operation as deterrence restored. The White House releases a comprehensive list of lawmakers and statements on Sunday.

“I applaud President Trump for his decisive action to end the evil terrorist regime in Iran. This is peace through strength,” Barrasso said.

Senate Republican Conference Chair Tom Cotton cited what he described as a long record of hostilities tied to Tehran.

“A nuclear-weapons program. Thousands of missiles. State sponsorship of terror. Iran has waged war against the US for 47 years: the hostage crisis, the Beirut Marine barracks, Khobar Towers, roadside bombs in Iraq and Afghanistan that killed or maimed thousands of American soldiers, the attempted assassination of President Trump,” Cotton said.

Sen. Roger Wicker said the administration had clearly outlined its military goals.

“The President has stated the operation’s goals clearly: thwart permanently the ayatollahs’ desire to create a nuclear weapon, degrade their ballistic missile force and their production capacity, and destroy their naval and terrorism capabilities,” Wicker said.

Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed congressional leaders were informed before the action.

“The Gang of 8 was briefed in detail earlier this week that military action may become necessary to protect American troops and American citizens in Iran,” Johnson said.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise argued that diplomatic avenues had been exhausted.

“The President has worked tirelessly to establish a lasting peace through diplomacy with Iran. Instead, Iran continued to pursue their sinister ambitions,” Scalise said.

On Sunday talk shows, Sen. Lindsey Graham offered blunt praise.

“The mothership of terrorism is sinking. The captain is dead… Well done, President Trump,” Graham said.

Throughout the day, lawmakers repeatedly pointed to Iran’s nuclear programme, ballistic missile development, and backing of militant groups as justification for the strike, describing it as overdue and strategic.

Under the US Constitution, the president serves as commander-in-chief, though major military operations traditionally prompt oversight debates in Congress. Lawmakers indicated further briefings are expected as the operation unfolds.

Iran has remained a focal point of US national security policy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, with tensions spanning sanctions, proxy conflicts, and disputes over uranium enrichment.

Preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon has been a bipartisan objective in Washington for decades, even as administrations have differed on the balance between diplomacy, sanctions, and the use of force.

--IANS

lkj/rs