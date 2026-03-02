US Generals, strategists, and think tanks call Iranian strike historic

Washington, March 2 (IANS) Retired American generals, national security strategists, and leading think tank figures described President Donald Trump’s “Operation Epic Fury” as a historic military campaign, arguing it reshaped deterrence in the Middle East and significantly weakened Iran’s ruling establishment.

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg pointed to the operational scale. A comprehensive list of such statements was released by the White House on Sunday.

“For this operation to unfold the way it has, with the strikes occurring and with the assets we are using, is really quite amazing… We’ve done an exceptional job. President Trump has done a great job,” Kellogg said.

Retired Gen. Jack Keane called it deliberate and far-reaching.

“This is a very comprehensive, well-thought-out campaign that I’ve seen the details of, and it’s nothing short of remarkable,” Keane said.

From a strategic standpoint, Ronald Reagan Institute Director Roger Zakheim said the action would alter the regional balance.

“To me, this is strategic in every aspect… The United States is safer because of what happened yesterday,” Zakheim said. He added that it was “the most consequential strategic military action in 47 years.”

Yorktown Institute President Seth Cropsey argued the strike targeted core pillars of Iranian power.

“Attacking Iran’s theocrats, ballistic-missile infrastructure and command-and-control systems leaves the regime weaker than ever,” Cropsey said. He added that the assault “creates an opening to complete Iran’s strategic degradation.”

At the Foundation for Defence of Democracies, CEO Mark Dubowitz said the move broke with precedent.

“No other president in the past or the future would have taken out Khamenei, (Soleimani) and their deadly nuclear, missile and terror capabilities. That’s fact not partisanship,” Dubowitz said.

Foundation for Defence of Democracies Senior Advisor Miad Maleki described the action as long awaited.

“President Trump is the first American president to come to the rescue of the Iranian people and stand against this tyranny. That takes courage and historic vision,” Maleki said.

The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board framed the strike as a deterrent act with broader implications.

“The US-Israeli attack on Iran that began Saturday morning is a necessary act of deterrence against a regime that is the world’s foremost promoter of terrorism. It carries risks as all wars do, but it also has the potential to reshape the Middle East for the better and lead to a safer world,” the board wrote.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cast the moment in sweeping terms.

“President Trump has acted to do no less than to preserve Western civilization,” Pompeo said.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett argued the message would resonate regionally.

“The big lesson is do not mess with President Trump… I think the whole region, afterwards, will be thankful — and the world will be thankful — because already now, the world is a safer place compared to yesterday,” Bennett said.

Commentator Hugh Hewitt described the president’s address as measured.

“A very sober but determined speech by President Trump,” Hewitt said.

