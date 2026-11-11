Sharwanand's 'Bhogi' release postponed!

Hyderabad, Nov 11(IANS) The makers of director Sampath Nandi's explosive period action drama, 'Bhogi', featuring actor Sharwanand in the lead, on Wednesday announced that the release of their film had now been postponed.

Sri Sathya Sai Arts, the production house that is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share the update.

It wrote, "#BHOGI STANDS POSTPONED.NEW RELEASE DATE WILL BE ANNOUNCED SOON." and shared a statement.

In its statement, the production house said, "Bhogi has been an immensely special project for all of us. Made with great ambition, passion and dedication. Right from the beginning, our vision has been to deliver a memorable theatrical experience that truly lives up to the expectations of our audiences."

It went on to say,"However, due to unforeseen delays, Bhogi stands postponed. We kindly request everyone not to believe or circulate any speculation regarding the film's release. The new release date will be announced soon."

Stating that they sincerely regretted this change in plans and the inconvenience caused, the makers said sought the patience, understanding and continued support of audiences as they worked towards bringing Bhogi to the big screen in the best possible way.

The production house concluded its statement saying,"We promise to make the wait worthwhile."

For the unaware, the film was to originally hit screens worldwide on November 12 this year.

The makers had revealed on actor Sharwanand's birthday that he played a character called Ganga in the eagerly awaited action thriller.

'Bhogi' stars Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi as the female leads. Set in the early 1960s, 'Bhogi' is a pulsating period action drama unfolding in a fictional village along the borders of Telangana and Maharashtra.

On the technical front, the project boasts an accomplished crew. Production design is by Kiran Kumar Manne, cinematography is by Kishore Kumar Arokia, and music is by Bheems Ceciroleo.

Planned as a pan-India release, the movie is to hit the big screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

--IANS

mkr/