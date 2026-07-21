Youth continue to trust PM Modi, want strictest punishment for guilty: BJP MP on NEET protests

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday said that the youth of the country continue to repose their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that their primary demand during the recent 'Sansad Chalo' march was transparency in the examination system and stringent action against those responsible for the NEET-UG paper leak.

He also alleged that the protest was being used by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke as a platform to launch his political career.

Dubey's remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that those involved in the alleged NEET-UG paper leak would face the strictest punishment. His comments also came in the wake of the violent clashes that broke out on Monday between CJP supporters and security personnel during the 'Sansad Chalo' march in the national capital.

Speaking to the reporters, Dubey claimed that despite the ongoing protests, young people still viewed Prime Minister Modi as their preferred leader.

"This movement still considers Prime Minister Modi as its leader. Even today, if the youth trust anyone, it is Modi ji. Yesterday, I walked for 45 minutes on Ashok Road and Parliament Street. I was on Ashok Road. The protesting youth took at least 100 selfies with me," he said.

"They were telling me just one thing: convey to the Prime Minister that there should be transparency in these matters and that the responsible people should be punished severely. The Prime Minister has even said that the strictest punishment will be given to the guilty," Dubey added.

The BJP MP further alleged that some individuals associated with the protest had links with other political movements and claimed that Abhijit Dipke was attempting to enter electoral politics through the agitation.

"However, people around Abhijeet Dipke were supporters of Bhim Army, and they were against the CAA. We know that from the JP movement, leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav emerged; from the Anna Hazare movement, leaders like Arvind Kejriwal emerged. Now, we know that Abhijeet Dipke will also join a political party, and he will start from the Bhim Army," he said.

Reiterating the BJP's position on the examination controversy, Dubey said the party stood firmly with students and supported strict legal action against those found guilty in the paper leak case.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party stands with the youth and their issues. Today, the Prime Minister clearly stated this in the parliamentary party meeting. The 13 people who are in jail will be opposed by the country's top lawyers, and it will be ensured that all the guilty receive the strictest punishment," he added.

The clashes erupted on Monday as thousands of supporters of the CJP and students marched from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over recurring examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leaks.

Meanwhile, during the NDA's 'Mangal Milan' programme, Prime Minister Modi stated that the issue of paper leaks is "not limited" to a single state or the Central government; rather, it is a "matter of concern for the entire nation", while adding that the government has acted promptly, resulting in the arrest of 13 individuals related to the case so far.

He urged lawyers to unite and ensure that those guilty face the strictest punishment.

--IANS

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