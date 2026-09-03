September 03, 2026 4:21 PM हिंदी

'You guys are like joke': Sabalenka fumes at reporter over 'partying and fun' question

'You guys are like joke': Sabalenka fumes at reporter over 'partying and fun' question

New York, Sep 3 (IANS) Two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka lambasted a reporter during the press conference following her round 2 win at the US Open for being asked about her pre-tournament activities.

Sabalenka brushed aside Polina Iatcenko 6-1, 6-1 in her round 2 outing to march into the third round as he looks to defend her title in New York. Following her dominant win over the 22-year-old Iatcenko, the World No.1 was asked about her sponsorship work in the lead-up to the Flushing Meadows.

"How are you finding your mood now that the tournament has started? Obviously last week it's lots of parties and fun and stuff like that," a reporter asked during the press conference. Sabalenka lambasted the reporter, saying "what kind of question did he ask?"

"You guys are like a joke. Parties? Fun? Why would you even say that? Why would you even think about that? Like, what kind of question is that? Just because I posted some activities with brands and you think that I've been partying?" she said in the press conference.

Sabalenka made light work of her opponent in the second round. She took just 54 minutes to cruise past Iatcenko and extend her streak in New York to 15 matches.

"I'm happy with my level. I've been working really hard, but I feel like I'm kind of moving away from trying to be perfect on court," Sabalenka said reflecting on the match. "I know that you cannot be perfect, and I'm just trying to work with what I have right now.

"I'm pretty happy with the level. I'm happy with my focus. I'm happy that I'm able to focus on myself no matter what and being consistent with my focus," she added.

The top seed will now be up against Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova in the third round as she looks to keep her march going and become just the third woman to win three straight US Open titles.

--IANS

vm/bc

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