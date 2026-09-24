Pakistani authorities offered detained Baloch activists option of settling in Europe

Quetta, Sep 24 (IANS) Leading human rights activist and chief organiser of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), Mahrang Baloch, has alleged that Pakistani authorities offered Baloch activists the option of settling in Europe in an attempt to persuade them to abandon their peaceful political struggle.

She said they were offered a deal under which one of them would be released to act on the authorities’ instructions, with the remaining detainees to be freed later.

Mahrang made the allegations in a statement posted on X where she also condemned the life imprisonment handed down to BYC leader Gulzadi Baloch by a Pakistani court on September 21.

“We were even offered that if we complied with their demands, one person among us would be released; that person would go out and act on their instructions, and then the rest would also be released. We were also offered to settle in Europe for two or three years. We rejected all such offers, including these, because our struggle is not for any temporary concession, privileges, or personal gain,” she stated.

Criticising the court’s decision to sentence Gulzadi Baloch to life imprisonment, Mahrang said the verdict reflects “ongoing mockery of justice in Balochistan and the continued process of suppressing peaceful political voices.”

She also raised serious concerns over the conduct of the trial, alleging that witnesses were cross-examined in the absence of defence counsel, the defence was not given a full opportunity to present its case, and orders were passed in the absence of the accused and their lawyers.

Against this backdrop, she questioned the court's proceedings and the circumstances surrounding the trial, including pressure and lack of impartiality, asking whether such conduct could truly be regarded as justice.

“Gulzadi Baloch is not an unknown face; she is our comrade and a part of our struggle. A life sentence may be imposed to silence her, but our voice against the injustice done to her cannot be imprisoned. Gulzadi's sentence is proof of the immense pressure and coercion faced by peaceful political struggle in Balochistan today," Mahrang stated.

Mahrang said that in the name of negotiations, continuous pressure was placed on the Baloch activists by Pakistani authorities to abandon their peaceful political struggle.

“We were told that all judges are in our hands and that any request given by you holds no weight. Despite all these circumstances, we chose the path of logic and political courage, which is part of our fundamental political training. We belong to a political party that struggles for the basic rights of the people of Balochistan, and we have never refused dialogue and negotiations for the rights of our people,” she added.

Mahrang stressed that the sentences handed down by Pakistan’s “kangaroo courts” had only strengthened the resolve of the organisation and its members, rather than weakening the resolve of the activists.

“We consider the sentences handed down to us by your kangaroo courts as an honour for ourselves and our organisation, because despite all the resources, cases, imprisonment, and propaganda, you have failed to break the resolve of our comrades' struggle. We will not trade the trust of our nation; for us, the national ideology, political principles, and loyalty to our people are far more important than any personal gain,” the Baloch activist mentioned.

--IANS

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