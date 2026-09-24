September 24, 2026 5:35 PM हिंदी

Jaideep Ahlawat on Ajay Devgn: ‘He doesn’t seem interested in showing the audience that he is acting’

Jaideep Ahlawat on Ajay Devgn: ‘He doesn’t seem interested in showing the audience that he is acting’

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has opened up about reuniting with Ajay Devgn years after they shared the screen in the 2010 film ‘Aakrosh’.

Reflecting on their reunion, he described it as a “full-circle moment” and spoke about how much he has evolved as an actor since their earlier collaboration. Speaking about reuniting with Ajay, Ahlawat shared, “It does feel like a full-circle moment, but I don't think of it only in terms of the number of years that have passed. I think about the person I was when I did Aakrosh and the person I am today. That's where the real distance is.”

“When I did Aakrosh, I was entering the industry, and, honestly, I was still learning how to occupy space on a film set. Today, I come to the same actor with a completely different understanding of my own craft. So to be opposite Ajay sir now, in a film where our characters are essentially testing each other, has a different meaning,” he added.

The ‘Raazi’ actor further spoke about being inspired by Ajay Devgn’s remarkable consistency over the years. “What has remained remarkably consistent with Ajay sir is his economy. He doesn't seem interested in showing the audience that he is acting. He trusts the scene. He trusts the character. And he trusts the audience enough to let them discover what's happening rather than explaining everything to them,” Jaideep mentioned.

On a related note, ‘Drishyam The Conclusion’ will feature Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar facing SP Crime Branch officer Rajveer Singh Tomar, played by Jaideep Ahlawat. The intense face-off between the two characters is expected to be a key part of the film.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, "Drishyam: The Conclusion” also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav, among others. Presented by Star Studio18, the Panorama Studios production is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan, and Parveez Shaikh.

Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, "Drishyam: The Conclusion” is all set to release theatrically on 2nd October 2026.

--IANS

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