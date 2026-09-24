Exercise Yudh Abhyas reflects strength of India-US defence partnership: Sergio Gor

Jaipur, Sep 24 (IANS) US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, said on Thursday that the bilateral military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' reflects strength of the defence partnership between both countries.

Gor made the statement as he witnessed the US and Indian forces training together during the exercise being held at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan.

"Impressive to see US and Indian forces training together at Mahajan Field Firing Range. This exercise reflects the strength of our defence partnership: trust, readiness, interoperability, and shared purpose. Proud of what US Army and Indian Army are achieving together," Gor posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Gor arrived in Rajasthan to witness contingents of the Indian Army and the US Army training side by side during the bilateral exercise.

According to the Indian Army, participating contingents from both countries are training through coordinated drills, synchronised battle procedures and combined-arms employment during the exercise which strengthens mutual understanding, operational coordination, confidence and the ability to operate together across diverse battlefields.

"Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 witnessed enhanced interoperability between the Indian Army and US Army, achieved through integrated training across mountainous and desert terrain. From small-arms firing and artillery engagements to long-range weapon systems and attack helicopter operations, both armies trained through coordinated drills, synchronised battle procedures and combined-arms employment," the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information posted on X on Wednesday.

"The exercise strengthened mutual understanding, operational coordination, confidence and the ability to operate together across diverse battlefields. From Shared Training to Shared Capability - Building a Stronger Partnership," it added.

The opening ceremony of the 22nd edition of the joint India-US military exercise, being simultaneously conducted at Auli in in Uttarakhand and Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan, was held at Auli Foreign Training Node in Uttarakhand on September 15. Major General Amaresh Gunjan, General Officer Commanding, 14 Infantry Division and Colonel Benjamin Jackman, Commander, first Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, US Army, addressed the participating contingents comprising 600 personnel from each side.

The exercise is aimed at increasing the joint military capability of the Indian Army and the US Army for employment of Integrated Battle Groups in mountainous and semi-mountainous terrain, with emphasis on infantry-dominated operations. The exercise will strengthen interoperability, facilitate exchanges of best operational practices and strengthen joint planning and execution.

"Technology infusion will form a key focus area. The training will include the employment of drones and autonomous systems for surveillance and reconnaissance as well as demonstration of contemporary weapon systems will be undertaken at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges," the Ministry of Defence mentioned in a statement.

"Subject Matter Experts from both Armies will also exchange views on emerging technologies and developments in multi-domain warfare. The exercise provides an opportunity for both Armies to share tactics, techniques and procedures; and enhance their ability to undertake coordinated military operations across varied terrain and operational environment," it added.

The exercise is scheduled to conclude on September 28.

--IANS

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