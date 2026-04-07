'You are quite strong': Sinner meets Bolt after dominant win in Monte Carlo opener

Monte Carlo, April 7 (IANS) World No.2 Tennis player Jannik Sinner met eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt after a dominant start to his campaign at the Monte-Carlo Masters, brushing aside Ugo Humbert in straight sets to move into the third round on Tuesday.

Sinner, who was making his debut in the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, in a second-round match against Frenchman Humbert, was supported throughout the match from the stands on Court Rainier III by the sprint legend Bolt.

After winning the match, Sinner went straight to meet Bolt. In a video released by the ATP tour on X, Sinner expressed his gratitude towards the Jamaican athlete and said, "It is really nice to meet you. You are quite strong. It's nice seeing you around tennis courts." While Bolt replied with a smile and said, "It's a pleasure, thank you so much, you have a long way to go."

The legendary sprinter Bolt, who won eight Olympic gold medals across the Beijing 2008 Olympics, London 2012 Olympics, and Rio 2016 Olympics in the 100 metres, 200 metres, and 4x100 metre relay, has been in Monaco for the past few days.

He arrived earlier today to watch the opening Centre Court match between Matteo Berrettini and Roberto Bautista Agut, but the contest ended quickly after the Spaniard was forced to withdraw.

Earlier during his visit, Bolt was also present at a high-profile Ligue 1 clash between AS Monaco and Olympique de Marseille.

Meanwhile, Sinner carried his excellent form from hardcourts onto clay, securing a commanding 6-3, 6-0 win in Monaco. The Italian is not only aiming for his first ATP Masters 1000 title on clay this week but also competing to reclaim the top spot in the rankings from defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Humbert, who had impressed in the opening round, started confidently and even won an early rally to show his intention. However, Sinner quickly found his stride, dominating play with his characteristic baseline power and precision to take charge of the first set.

Once ahead, the 24-year-old elevated his game further, dominating the second set convincingly. He allowed his opponent only six points in the entire set, emphasising his authority as he advanced with ease. The victory also extended his remarkable streak at the Masters 1000 level, where he has now won 36 consecutive sets dating back to last season.

--IANS

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