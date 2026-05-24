'Lav-Kush Park' to be built in Ayodhya, to be built on 'Art from waste' theme

Ayodhya, May 24 (IANS) In a unique initiative to elevate the tourism potential and cultural heritage of the holy city, a 'Lav-Kush Park' is set to come up in Ayodhya, with its 'Art from Waste' theme to be the highlight.

The park, being built under the State Smart City Mission will entail a cost of Rs 17.72 crore and will portray the mythological tales of Hindu epic Ramayana as well as Lord Ram's two sons -- Luv and Kush.

As the theme entails, the park will see elaborate and extensive spread of scrap metal sculptures, artistic paintings, and interactive installations.

The primary goal of this park, being developed by the Municipal Corporation, is to integrate environmental conservation, sustainable development, and cultural preservation.

Municipal Commissioner Jayendra Kumar said that the park will specifically focus on the stories of Lord Rama's sons, Lav and Kush.

These popular tales from the Ramayana era will be presented through the medium of modern art, enabling the younger generation to connect with their mythological history.

The project is also set to add a new dimension to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision for Smart Cities.

Infrastructure, sanitation, and tourism facilities are already undergoing rapid development in Ayodhya and the upcoming Lav-Kush Park will further strengthen this chain of development.

The 'Art from Waste' theme serves as the soul of this project.

Urban waste and scrap materials will be collected and repurposed to create magnificent sculptures, models, and installations.

This park promises to be not only a scenic attraction but also an educational experience.

Special tours and workshops will be organised for school and college students to raise awareness regarding environmental conservation and waste management.

Many seers believe that after religious landmarks like Ram Mandir, Hanuman Garhi, and Kanak Bhawan, the Lav-Kush Park will emerge as a new focal point of attraction for tourists in Ayodhya.

Devotees drawn by the legends of the Ramayana will visit this site not only to partake in a spiritual experience but also to witness firsthand the principles of eco-friendly development.

The park will feature modern amenities, including walkways, gardens, seating areas, lighting, and security systems.

This also assumes significance because the challenges posed by plastic and waste in today's era are escalating.

The message of "Art from Waste" -- emanating from a holy city like Ayodhya -- will serve as an inspiration to the entire nation.

Experts believe that such parks not only boost tourism but also significantly strengthen the local economy.

The construction work is scheduled to commence shortly and it will be developed with eco-friendly materials.

--IANS

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