October 20, 2025 4:34 PM हिंदी

You are going to be an all-format great: Rohit tells Nitish Reddy on his ODI debut

You are going to be an all-format great: Rohit tells Nitish Reddy on his ODI debut

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Rohit Sharma delivered a heartfelt speech for Nitish Kumar Reddy while presenting the latter with his ODI debut cap and expressed confidence in the youngster becoming an ‘all-format great’ as he progresses in his career.

The all-rounder, who made his way to the Indian Test team last year at the same venue in Perth, received a maiden call-up for the ODIs and went on to make his debut as the team’s former skipper and a stalwart of Indian cricket- Rohit presented him the cap.

While handing Reddy the cap No. 260, Rohit praised the 22-year-old for his attitude and his game style and said, "Cap Number 260, Nitish Reddy, welcome to the club - You had a great start to your career, and its only because of how you want to play the game, and your attitude, I am 110% sure that with that attitude, you are going to a long way in the Indian team, you are going to be an all-format great, which I believe - because like you said in your speech yesterday you want be everywhere - and that is where we all want you to be - so good luck and everyone will be there to support you and have a great career,” Rohit said in the video shared by BCCI.

Reddy, however, did not have a memorable debut as the Men in Blue lost the ODI series opener in Perth. The 50-over match was shortened to 26 overs per innings due to persistent rain at the venue, and constant delays in the first innings meant India struggled to find momentum after being asked to bat first.

After posting 136/9 in their allotted 26-over quota, the bowlers couldn’t contain the hosts from chasing the 131-run target (DLS) as Australia secured an easy seven-wicket victory. With that, the Men in Yellow now lead the three-match series 1-0.

-- IANS

vi/bc

LATEST NEWS

AWS outage brings half the internet down

AWS outage brings half the internet down

DRI seizes smuggled firecrackers worth Rs 4.82 crore at Nhava Sheva port

DRI seizes smuggled firecrackers worth Rs 4.82 crore at Nhava Sheva port

Siachen to the Arabian Sea: PM Modi's unbroken decade of Diwali with armed forces

Siachen to the Arabian Sea: PM Modi's unbroken decade of Diwali with armed forces

Ayodhya Deepotsav sets Guinness World Records amid political fireworks

Ayodhya Deepotsav sets Guinness World Records amid political fireworks

Pakistan demolishes over 1000 houses in Afghan camp in Karachi's Sohrab Goth over five days

Pakistan demolishes over 1,000 houses in Afghan camp in Karachi over five days

Inmarsat satellite phone services restored for over 30 fishermen stranded at sea: FM Sitharaman

Inmarsat satellite phone services restored for TN's fishermen stranded at sea: FM Sitharaman

‘True light is awakening of soul’: Mahant Swami Maharaj’s divine Diwali message

‘True light is awakening of soul’: Mahant Swami Maharaj’s divine Diwali message

Salt, Brook carnage and Rashid’s four-fer help England clinch big win against NZ

Salt, Brook carnage and Rashid’s four-fer help England clinch big win against NZ

Festive cheer lifts markets as Sensex, Nifty extend winning streak

Festive cheer lifts markets as Sensex, Nifty extend winning streak

Twinkle Khanna wishes niece Naomika Saran on her birthday

Twinkle Khanna wishes niece Naomika Saran on her birthday