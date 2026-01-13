January 13, 2026 3:25 AM हिंदी

WPL 2026: The way everyone bowled and executed plans was really special to watch, says Mandhana

The way everyone bowled and executed plans was really special to watch, says Smriti Mandhana after RCB's victory over UP Warriorz in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Navi Mumbai on Monday night. Photo credit: IANS

Navi Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Smriti Mandhana summed up her team’s dominant night by calling it “the best seat in the house” as RCB registered a comprehensive nine-wicket win with 47 balls to spare over UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

“It was the best seat in the house for me,” Mandhana said after the match. “The way everyone bowled and executed the plans was really special to watch.”

The captain reserved particular praise for Lauren Bell, who led the charge with the new ball. With 15 dot deliveries in the inning, Bell was outstanding and returned with a figure of 1/16. “Lauren wasn’t letting anyone touch the ball in the Power-play. That’s how you want to start your bowling innings after winning the toss,” Mandhana said.

Mandhana also pointed to tactical improvements from RCB’s previous outing. “We were not really on point in the first match in terms of the field sets. We executed the plans despite the left-right combination throughout the 20 overs,” she said.

In the chase, Mandhana played a supporting role as Grace Harris produced a breathtaking assault. “All I need to do is take a single and give the strike to Grace Harris. It’s her own thing to do. Shafali, Grace — all these players you just have to give them a single, and they will do the job.”

RCB’s decision to open the batting with Harris paid rich dividends, with the Australian smashing 85 off 40 balls in a record 137-run opening partnership. Mandhana explained the thinking behind the move.

“We had a little bit of discussion on the batting order. Grace bats in the middle order for Australia but opens for Brisbane Heat. She can take the match away from the opposition. We thought of backing her in the Power-play, and she did the job for us in the first innings as well,” she said.

Despite RCB’s perfect start to the season — two wins from two matches and a place at the top of the table — Mandhana struck a cautious note about the road ahead. “One thing I have learnt at RCB is not to speak too far ahead of yourself. Just put your hard work in, and this is the hardest-working group we have got in the last three to four years,” she said. “Let’s see how it goes around.”

