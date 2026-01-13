January 13, 2026 3:20 AM हिंदी

Bipasha Basu celebrates her ‘blessed & blissed’ birthday with Karan Singh Grover, & daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu celebrates her ‘blessed & blissed’ birthday with Karan Singh Grover, & daughter Devi

Mumbai Jan 12 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has called her birthday as blissful and blessed.

The actress shared a sneak peek into her happening birthday celebrations with husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi in attendance.

Sharing a carousel post of her birthday pictures, Bipasha wrote, “Birthday 2026. Blessed and Blissed”

In the pictures Bipasha was seen jumping high on the beach while her little girl Devi looked at her mommy in complete awe.

In another picture, Bipasha can be seen hugging Karan.

Bipasha also sported a smart hat as she poses for a selfie.

The actress seems to have celebrated her birthday in Maldives, her favourite vacation destination.

The family of three are often seen taking vacation trips and treat their fans with exciting pictures from their trips.

For the uninitiated, Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in April 2016 in a grand ceremony attended by close friends and family. They welcomed their daughter Devi on November 12, 2022.

The actress is known for her work in the thriller and horror genres and for several dance numbers. Bipasha made her acting debut with the thriller Ajnabee in 2001, and her first leading role was in the horror film Raaz opposite Dino Morea.

She has also been a part of movies like Jism, No Entry, Dhoom 2, Corporate, Phir Hera Pheri, All the Best: Fun Begins, Race, Bachna Ae Haseeno.

--IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Mark Ruffalo attacks President Trump: Worst human being

Mark Ruffalo attacks President Trump: Worst human being

Real Madrid part ways with Xabi Alonso, appoint Alvaro Arbeloa as new head coach

Real Madrid part ways with Xabi Alonso, appoint Alvaro Arbeloa as new head coach

The way everyone bowled and executed plans was really special to watch, says Smriti Mandhana after RCB's victory over UP Warriorz in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Navi Mumbai on Monday night. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: The way everyone bowled and executed plans was really special to watch, says Mandhana

We were outplayed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) tonight, says UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: We were outplayed by RCB tonight, says UPW skipper Lanning

I did kinda think I will face the older ball, says Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Grace Harris after scoring a blistering 85 against UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: I did kinda think I will face the older ball, says RCB's Harris after a blistering 85 vs UPW

Destructive Grace Harris helps Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat UP Warriorz and go top of the table with second win in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Destructive Harris helps RCB go top of the table with second win

Kane Russell's hat-trick helps HIL GC beat Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-2 in the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) match at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Monday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Men's HIL: Kane Russell's hat-trick helps HIL GC beat Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-2

Vibrant Gujarat: Reverse buyers-sellers meet generates export inquiries worth Rs 500 crore (Photo: IANS)

Vibrant Gujarat: Reverse buyers-sellers meet generates export inquiries worth Rs 500 crore

Bipasha Basu celebrates her ‘blessed & blissed’ birthday with Karan Singh Grover, & daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu celebrates her ‘blessed & blissed’ birthday with Karan Singh Grover, & daughter Devi

Trinamool Congress raises the ante on ‘vote theft’ as Rahul Gandhi watches silently

Trinamool Congress raises the ante on ‘vote theft’ as Rahul Gandhi watches silently