January 13, 2026 3:25 AM हिंदी

WPL 2026: I did kinda think I will face the older ball, says RCB's Harris after a blistering 85 vs UPW

I did kinda think I will face the older ball, says Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Grace Harris after scoring a blistering 85 against UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

Navi Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) After playing a destructive innings of 85 off 40 deliveries and helping her team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), pull off a terrific victory by nine wickets and 47 balls remaining against UP Warriorz, Grace Harris revealed she had actually been preparing to bat in the death overs rather than face the new ball.

Harris was named Player of the Match after smashing a breathtaking 85 off 40 balls, studded with 10 fours and five sixes. Opening alongside Smriti Mandhana, Harris set the tone from the first over, the pair racing to a 137-run opening partnership, the highest-ever for RCB in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

"It's pretty good. I am loving my time at RCB. It's a great setup. Really loving my life at the moment. I did kinda think I would face the older ball, so I was preparing for the change-ups and for the death overs. I got to know that I will be opening with Smriti, who is so classy and so calm. It's a great reminder watching her that you don't have to overhit the ball. She is so technically correct," said Grace Harris after the match.

Harris was named Player of the Match after her sensational innings of 85 runs off 40 balls, which included 10 fours and five sixes. Starting with Smriti Mandhana at the opening position, Harris set a great example by scoring runs quickly and stitching a remarkable 137-run partnership with Mandhana.

Mandhana, unbeaten on 47 off 32 balls with nine fours, played the perfect foil, allowing Harris to attack freely. The stand was only broken by Shikha Pandey when RCB needed just seven runs in 74 balls, underlining the one-sided nature of the contest.

Harris’ assault included one unforgettable over. In the sixth over of the chase, she tore into Deandra Dottin, plundering 30 runs off the bat as the over went for 32, featuring three fours, three sixes, and a no-ball — the only over Dottin bowled in the innings.

"I haven't named this bat yet. I could name it after an Indian burger. It's got a good middle so far. So far so good. I think you have to take advantage of the very good conditions in the 2nd innings. On this ground, you do want to bowl first, which is a little advantage. The other game was 200 versus 200. Full credit to our bowlers for keeping them down to 144, which makes a chase like that a little bit easier at the back of your mind. Kate Cross said it earlier on TV," she said.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Mark Ruffalo attacks President Trump: Worst human being

Mark Ruffalo attacks President Trump: Worst human being

Real Madrid part ways with Xabi Alonso, appoint Alvaro Arbeloa as new head coach

Real Madrid part ways with Xabi Alonso, appoint Alvaro Arbeloa as new head coach

The way everyone bowled and executed plans was really special to watch, says Smriti Mandhana after RCB's victory over UP Warriorz in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Navi Mumbai on Monday night. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: The way everyone bowled and executed plans was really special to watch, says Mandhana

We were outplayed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) tonight, says UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: We were outplayed by RCB tonight, says UPW skipper Lanning

I did kinda think I will face the older ball, says Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Grace Harris after scoring a blistering 85 against UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: I did kinda think I will face the older ball, says RCB's Harris after a blistering 85 vs UPW

Destructive Grace Harris helps Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat UP Warriorz and go top of the table with second win in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Destructive Harris helps RCB go top of the table with second win

Kane Russell's hat-trick helps HIL GC beat Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-2 in the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) match at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Monday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Men's HIL: Kane Russell's hat-trick helps HIL GC beat Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-2

Vibrant Gujarat: Reverse buyers-sellers meet generates export inquiries worth Rs 500 crore (Photo: IANS)

Vibrant Gujarat: Reverse buyers-sellers meet generates export inquiries worth Rs 500 crore

Bipasha Basu celebrates her ‘blessed & blissed’ birthday with Karan Singh Grover, & daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu celebrates her ‘blessed & blissed’ birthday with Karan Singh Grover, & daughter Devi

Trinamool Congress raises the ante on ‘vote theft’ as Rahul Gandhi watches silently

Trinamool Congress raises the ante on ‘vote theft’ as Rahul Gandhi watches silently